Pandemics, Politics, and Peace – Episode 11

Episode Description: This week, Reza breaks down Trump’s dangerous response to the Corona Virus, why it’s bananas for the DC establishment to criticize Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s call to drawdown US troops in the Middle East, and how Iran nuclear deal opponents have boxed themselves in.

Sune Engel Rasmussen, Correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, chats with Reza about whether Afghans think war was worth it and peace can work, Iran’s internal and external challenges after its parliamentary elections, whether America’s post-9/11 military operations increase or decrease regional conflicts, and much more.

***

All Episodes: Click here.

***

About Reza Marashi: With 15 years of experience working in both the U.S. government and Washington DC think tank world, Reza Marashi breaks down American foreign policy, the lack of diplomatic engagement and military restraint that is guiding it, the cast of characters that are making this unsustainable problem worse, and how all of this is firmly not in the national interest of the United States.