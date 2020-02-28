DONATE
Human Rights,

Prominent Iranian physician clears up misconceptions about outbreak & impact of sanctions

by 6 days ago2 comments
Screen Shot 2020-02-28 at 10.33.37 AM

Prominent Iranian physician & member of the Health Ministry Minoo Mohraz has for her part defended the health ministry’s data but has also said the number of people infected has been underreported because sanctions had blocked access to diagnostic kits:

Iranian Singles

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    March 1, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    Disgusting behavior by the regime change maximum terrorists like the Saudis, PahlaZios and MEK garbage. Payback will be had. No one will be allowed to have done this for 4 years to the Iranian people.

    Reply
    • Siavash says:
      March 2, 2020 at 12:56 pm

      Regime changed was main slogan in the uprising of Iranian people during month of November 2019. I am surprise to see a lawyer this much uninformed. Don’t you watch the news ? Yes, Iranians wanted to topple criminal mullahs in month of November. They came on streets, but they were shot and killed in thousands by mullahs forces. I asked you how many innocent Iranians have been and shot and killed by criminal mullahs and you keep avowing answer that simple question. Criminal mullahs did NOT even allow the families to have mourning passion ceremony for their loved ones. Didn’t you know that ? you better find some Iranian friends and ask them what happened, they will explain it for you.

      Reply
    • Meet your Persian Love Today!
    >