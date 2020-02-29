Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

Deaths in Iran from coronavirus have hit 43, the highest number outside China, and the total number of infected people has risen to 593, an Iranian health official said on Saturday, Reuters reports.
The country is at the epicentre of the outbreak in the region, with several countries in the Middle East reporting cases of the coronavirus stemming from Iran.
“Unfortunately nine people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 43,” Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, calling on people to stay at home.
Health Minister Saeed Namaki on Friday warned of “a very difficult week” ahead in Iran, which only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19 and where the death rate among confirmed cases has been around 10%, compared to around 3% elsewhere.
Tehran has ordered the shutting of schools until Tuesday and extended the closure of universities and a ban on concerts and sports events for a week. Authorities have also banned visits to hospitals and nursing homes.
Several high-ranking officials, including a vice minister, the deputy health minister and five lawmakers, have tested positive for the virus as the outbreak forced Iran’s clerical rulers to close the parliament and impose internal travel bans.
One lawmaker, elected in Iran’s Feb. 21 polls, has died of the coronavirus, Iranian media reported on Saturday.
The government spokesman will hold his weekly news conference online due to the outbreak, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
The foreign ministry advised Iranians to avoid trips to South Korea, which on Saturday reported its largest daily increase in the number of infections yet, with the total number rising by 813 to 3,150. The death toll stood at 17, up four from a day earlier.
Saudi Arabia is now the only Gulf Arab state not to have reported any cases of the coronavirus, which has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,800, mostly in China.
“This is an international problem and all nations should work together to overcome the coronavirus crisis,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told Qatar’s ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Saturday by telephone, state TV reported.
However, Iran has rejected as “ridiculous” a U.S. offer to help with the outbreak.
Tensions have been high between Tehran and Washington since 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers and reimposed sanctions which have battered the Islamic Republic’s economy.
Iranian authorities said the U.S. sanctions were hampering Tehran’s ability to get medical supplies from other countries, something which Washington has denied.
I was hesitant to speak out about the public sanitization efforts because (a) I have always wished for these infrastructure to be scrubbed down (it’s long overdue globally) and (b) they increase the public confidence appropriately against undue panic. Truth is, however, COVID 19 will not survive without a host for too long. The virus is very mobile and probably can spread in the air up to a ten foot diameter (depending on many factors, including aerodynamics). But once the carrier is removed, it won’t remain resident for too long.
One thing that healthcare administrators already might be thinking about is the ulterior consequences of sanitization akin to the side effects of anti-biotics against “good” microbes.
Thus, besides these mechanical procedures (the most direct method of containment), people should be encouraged to eat foods rich in probiotics, to reduce the intake of arginine (white rice and pasta have heavy arginine to lysine ratios!), to increase their intake of lysine rich foods, and to make their body, the host for the virus, a place where the virus is not comfortable reproducing and spreading.
In countries like China, Italy and Iran, removing the noodles and rice from the cuisine that are rich in arginine, which drives viral reproduction, is a difficult task. In cases where reduction is not possible, enhancement of lysine supplementation would be my humbly recommended suggestion. The basic idea is to create a ratio where the amino acid, L Lysine, is more prevalent in the cells than arginine or the other amino acids that signal to the virus that the host is ready and suitable for reproduction.
These amino acids — without going into too much detail — form the vital structures of these viruses. The right amounts must be available in the host for the virus to start hijacking the cell’s machinery for reproduction.
Overall, the long term prognosis for containment sans any biowarfare meddling or enhancement against COVID 19 appears to be good. The political exploitation and fearmongering against the virus create this impression that it is going to cause a human extinction event. The truth is that it really will only be fatal to those already with weakened or undeveloped immune systems. Countless people will be carriers and never become symptomatic (or not even notice that they are).
Those of us who aren’t political rookies have eyes and ears everywhere. Watching the regime change gang and all of its gears, figuring out easily with others where they are spreading this propaganda and to who, etc. It’s obvious that the regime change clique is knowledgeable that this is a biowarfare tool.
The real question is: do they have any defense against the retribution? They’ll find out the harsh reality in due time.
How about doing something about it instead of sitting in comfortable homes in the United States and whining non stop about how bad Iran is?
“Relief International is one of the only international organizations authorized to respond to the coronavirus outbreak unfolding in Iran. They need your help to keep emergency responders safe as they struggle to contain this virus.
Relief International’s long-standing operations in Iran give them the unique capability to fill gaps in supplies required to keep frontline emergency responders safe as they struggle to contain this virus. However, they cannot do this important work alone. Donate today to help them deliver critical safety supplies to health workers and patients in outbreak hotspots.”
