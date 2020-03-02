DONATE
Canadians Furious At Trudeau As Government Refuses To Stop Travelers From Iran

Furious Canadians slammed the government for failing to cancel flights from Iran, presently the country with the worst outbreak outside China, and other policies that suggest a dangerously blithe response from the government, perhaps as a consequence of PM Trudeau’s commitment to ‘woke’ policies (many have slammed travel bans as racist).

One critic even accused Ottawa of “flying in” the virus by refusing to cancel flights. Though, to be fair, while President Trump has cracked down on China and Iran, his reaction to Italy and South Korea has been slightly more mild (though the State Department has issued travel advisories targeting SK and Italy.

Yesterday, Canadian public health officials confirmed four new cases of the virus, each diagnosed at hospitals in Greater Toronto. That brought Canada’s total to 24.

“As a result of the co-ordinated efforts of our health care and public health system, all individuals who have tested positive have been quickly assessed and isolated,” the province’s ministry of health said in a statement.

All of Canada’s cases have been definitively tied to travelers. One patient, a man in his 50s who is a Toronto resident temporarily living in Vaughan, Ontario, where he is under self-isolation, is the brother of a Toronto man who had traveled to Iran recently, Global News reports.

Another man, this one in his 60s, was diagnosed at North York General Hospital after an emergency department visit with symptoms on Friday. He had also recently visited Iran.

  • Kourosh says:
    March 3, 2020 at 2:21 am

    SO far I can proudly say that The only country thas has implemented and utilized its health care system in the best and most effective way is Iran and i commend each and every one of the officials within the government for being brave enough to take this challenge on.
    Iran may have been the epicenter upto now , but this will change very quickly. Proud of this effort.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    March 2, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    SARS, MERS, and this. All biowarfare. Obvious.

