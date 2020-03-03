Iran reports increasing number of deaths

Ali Reza Raisi, a Health Ministry official, said 77 people have died and 2,336 have been infected by the coronavirus in Iran.

Raisi spoke at a news conference in the Iranain capital, Tehran.

Iran’s supreme leader orders armed focrs to combat coronavirus

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered the Islamic Republic’s armed forces to assist its Health Ministry in combating the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Whatever helps public health and prevents the spread of the disease is good and what helps to spread it is sin,” Khamenei said.

Iranian authorities now say they have plans to potentially mobilize 300,000 soldiers and volunteers to confront the virus.

Concern over the outbreak now stretches to Iran’s top leadership – some of whom have fallen ill from the virus.

Head of Iran’s Emergency Medical Services Diagnosed With Coronavirus – Reports

Iranian ILNA outlet reported on Tuesday that Dr Pirhossein Kollwand, the head of the country’s emergency services, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Kolivand’s “health is good and there is no need for concern”, the office said in a statement, according to ILNA.