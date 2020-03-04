Iran toll rises to 92 as global outbreak deepens (updates)

Iran’s govt officials barred from traveling

Iran banned top officials from leaving the country until further notice ramping up efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Iran marks the highest number of government officials sickened in the contagion, including the vice president, the deputy heath minister and 23 members of parliament.

Iran rejects US virus aid offer amid ‘vicious’ sanctions

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani dismissed a US offer to help the Islamic republic fight its coronavirus outbreak, charging that “vicious” American sanctions are depriving the country of medicine.

The US offer comes as the novel virus has affected almost all of Iran’s provinces, claiming 92 lives out of 2,922 confirmed infections in the past two weeks.

“Those who have deprived the people of even medicine and food through sanctions, who have done the most vicious things… they appear with a mask of sympathy and say that we want to help the nation of Iran,” Rouhani said, in a clear reference to the United States.

US President Donald Trump had said Saturday he was ready to aid Iran with the virus outbreak if the Islamic republic asked for assistance.

Iran cancels Friday prayers in major cities amid outbreak

Friday prayers in Iran have been canceled across all provincial capitals amid the country’s growing coronavirus outbreak, state television said.

Friday is the main congregational day of prayer in Islam, and traditionally an important event for Iran’s clerical rulers.

The announcement comes as Tehran and other areas canceled Friday prayers last week over the outbreak.

Iran death toll rises to 92

Iran’s health ministry said the coronavirus has killed 92 people, up from 77 the day before, while the number of infections rose to 2,922.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced the new figures at a news conference in the capital, Tehran.

The virus has sickened top leaders within the Islamic Republic’s government. Iran stands alone in how the virus has affected its government, even compared to hard-hit China, the epicenter of the outbreak.