Ten rockets hit Iraq base housing US troops

T en rockets have hit a base near Baghdad that houses US personnel, the Iraqi army has reported. It’s not yet clear whether the attack on al-Taji base resulted in any casualties.

The Katyusha rockets struck al-Taji, located 27km north of Baghdad, on Wednesday, the Iraqi army reported. The base houses American forces in addition to Iraqi soldiers.

The attack is the latest of several to hit US and coalition facilities in Iraq within the past several months. Several rockets landed in and around al-Taji in January, injuring a member of Iraq’s security forces, and last week two rockets reportedly struck Baghdad’s Green Zone, setting off alarms at the US Embassy.

Video circulating on social media purports to show the rockets being launched. No group has taken credit for the attack.

While Baghdad officially condemns the attacks, the Iraqi parliament passed a nonbinding resolution in January requesting all foreign troops leave the country following US killing Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. The suggestion has been ignored even as the Trump administration continues to pay lip service to Iraqi “sovereignty” in its efforts to drive a wedge between Iraq and Iran.