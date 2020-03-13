Iran appreciates Japan’s $23.5 million medical aid

The all-out fight against the COVID-19 virus requires global solidarity, the Iranian embassy in Tokyo said in a twitte message on Friday, stressing the Japanese government’s friendly action in granting $ 23.5 in medical aid to Iran deserves appreciation.

The coronavirus, which initially started from China’s Wuhan city late last year, has affected more than 110 countries and regions, including Iran and Japan.

The virus has also affected 10,075 people in Iran so far, killing 429.

In Japan, 19 people have died from the virus and 690 others have been infected.