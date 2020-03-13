Iran appreciates Japan’s $23.5 million medical aid

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tokyo appreciated Japan’s move to donate $ 23.5 million of medical aid to Iran to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.
The all-out fight against the COVID-19 virus requires global solidarity, the Iranian embassy in Tokyo said in a twitte message on Friday, stressing the Japanese government’s friendly action in granting $ 23.5 in medical aid to Iran deserves appreciation.
The coronavirus, which initially started from China’s Wuhan city late last year, has affected more than 110 countries and regions, including Iran and Japan.
The virus has also affected 10,075 people in Iran so far, killing 429.
In Japan, 19 people have died from the virus and 690 others have been infected.
Keep praying to ALLAH. May Iranians survive this wicked Coronaviris-19.
ALLAH is arabic word. We are Not Arab, we are Persians. We do NOT speak Arabic. We speak Farsi.