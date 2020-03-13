Qatar flight carrying medical aid arrives in Iran

A Qatari airplane carrying government medical and health aid from Doha has arrived in Tehran.

Iran Air will also provide its third flight to Qatar on Friday to bring home Iranian passengers stranded in Qatar due to coronavirus fears.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Iran Air flights to Qatar were suspended.

Due to the presence of some Iranians in Qatar, Iran Air has so far provided two flights to bring home the Iranian passengers.

Speaking to IRNA, Managing Director of Iran Air Masoumeh Asgharzadeh said permission for the third flight has been issued by Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

The flight will head for Doha with no passenger, she added.

Qatar has not accepted Iranian flights since February 26.

Now Iran Air flights to Persian Gulf Littoral Sates are without passenger and just for returning passengers.

Head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said that so far 11,364 people have been infected with the deadly coronavirus in the country and 514 of them have died due to the virus while 3,529 have also recovered.