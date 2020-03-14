Coronavirus death toll reaches 611 in Iran

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Saturday that 12,729 people have so far been infected with the deadly coronavirus in Iran, 611 of whom have died while 4,339 have recovered.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that 1,365 other people have been diagnosed with coronavirus since Friday.

Jahanpour added that unfortunately and according to the latest report some 97 new deaths has been registered due to the viral outbreak.

Iran has done a great deal to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

On Friday, the Central Bank requested the International Monetary Fund to give a $5-billion-dollar loan to Iran to fight the disease.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Iran has involved in honorable campaign against coronavirus despite the US maximum pressure and arbitrary sanctions.