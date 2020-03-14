Iran may impose partial lockdown to contain coronavirus and will provide cash handouts, loans

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has given his initial approval for imposing a partial lockdown on areas in nearly a dozen provinces in the country to help curb a coronavirus outbreak that has affected thousands of people.

Rouhani described as “good” a proposal by Health Minister Saeed Namaki to implement a “movement control scheme” in 11 provinces across Iran, saying the measure could prove instrumental in containing the spread of coronavirus.

“We should be careful that points of control in the provinces should be accurately determined and that controlling teams act in a manner that would not cause traffic on the roads,” said Rouhani while attending a video briefing on latest efforts to contain the virus.

The president, however, said he was opposed to imposing fines on sick people travelling around, saying those people may not be aware of their complications.