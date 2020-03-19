China, France send anti-Coronavirus aid to Iran

Beijing Municipality sent 30 tons of medical and healthcare items to Iran in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The donation has been sent to the capital city of Tehran by 11 trucks.

Thanking China for the measure, Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi called for mutual cooperation in various areas.

France sends medical aid package to help Iran fight COVID-19 outbreak

France sent a sanitary and medical aid package to Iran on Wednesday to help it fight coronavirus outbreak.