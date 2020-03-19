China, France send anti-Coronavirus aid to Iran

Beijing Municipality sent 30 tons of medical and healthcare items to Iran in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The donation has been sent to the capital city of Tehran by 11 trucks.
Thanking China for the measure, Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi called for mutual cooperation in various areas.
France sends medical aid package to help Iran fight COVID-19 outbreak
France sent a sanitary and medical aid package to Iran on Wednesday to help it fight coronavirus outbreak.
According to Iran’s Embassy to France, the cargo includes medical and sanitary equipment including echograph and monitoring sets, masks and disposable suits for doctors and nurses.
The package was prepared and sent by the French Organization of Humanitarian Aid BIP in cooperation with Iran’s Embassy in Paris and Iran Air, branded as The Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Some other countries, including China, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France, the UK, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Russia have sent aid to Iran to help the country fight the potentially fatal disease.