Qatar’s 2nd medical shipment arrives in Tehran

Based on the coordination between Iran and Qatar’s governments and follow-ups made by Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian as Iranian head of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, Tehran received second medical consignment of the country weighing 8.5 tons late on Friday.

The package includes 1,173,000 surgery masks as well as hygienic and disinfectant materials which will be made available to Health, Treatment and Medical Education Ministry for distribution among the medical centers and hospitals.

Qatar sent first shipment which included 5.5 tons of hygienic and treatment items on March 14.