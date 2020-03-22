Official: Upward Trend in Coronavirus Cases in Tehran Stops

Governor of Tehran Province said the rising trend in the new cases of COVID-19 in the Iranian province has stopped.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Anushirvan Mohseni said the growing trend in the coronavirus cases in the province of Tehran has stopped.

While the growth rate of new infections on March 19 stood at 7 percent, this rate slowed down to 4.9 percent on March 20, the provincial governor added.

He also noted that the number of patients who have recovered from the disease in Tehran Province is higher than the nationwide average.

Mohseni finally praised the Coronavirus Fight Headquarters of Tehran and the medical staff for devising various plans to contain the spread of virus and treat the patients.

The Iranian Health Ministry announced on Saturday that 7,635 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease in Iran so far, saying the death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak has hit 1,556.

The total number of people tested positive for the coronavirus in Iran has also hit 20,610 after detection of 966 new cases over the past 24 hours.