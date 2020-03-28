DONATE
Human Rights, Politics,

Trump intensifies murderous Iran sanctions during COVID-19 crisis

by 2 hours ago1 comment

As Iran struggles to contain COVID-19, the US has imposed new sanctions that further weaken the Iranian economy and health system.

The Grayzone Project

The Grayzone Project is an online news website dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis, edited by Max Blumenthal. The Grayzone Project is an independent journalistic initiative that takes no money from any government.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    March 28, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    100,000,000,000% the Trump admin, Israelis, and Regime Change cockroaches remote hijacked that Boeing civilian airliner and nonsensically moved it over the Iranian military base.

    Those who think these people are not ruthless enough to do it should just observe their present Nazi capacities.

    Reply
    • Meet your Persian Love Today!
    >