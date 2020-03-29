DONATE
News,

Tehran’s Milad Tower Goes Green to Honour Medical Staff Amid COVID-19 Pandemic – Video

by 5 hours agono comment

Most nations, even developed ones, are currently suffering from a shortage of medicines and medical supplies, with medical staff putting in long hours of overtime.

Milad Tower in the Iranian capital of Tehran turns green to express gratitude, commemorate and support medical personnel and services amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Iranian Singles

Even though medical staff are now working extra hours, lacking equipment, they are appreciated for their contribution to combating the pandemic. Iran remains the hardest-hit nation in the Middle East with 35,408 coronavirus cases and 2,517 deaths as of Sunday morning.

Sputnik News

Sputnik is a news agency, news website platform and radio broadcast service established by the Russian government-owned news agency Rossiya Segodnya.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

Meet your Persian Love Today!
>