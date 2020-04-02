Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for COVID-19, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported on Thursday, citing the parliament’s public relations department.

Larijani, tested due to having some of the coronavirus symptoms, has been quarantined and is receiving treatment, IRIB added.

Earlier, Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar and former Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati also tested positive for COVID-19.

In the Middle East, Iran has been the nation worst-hit by the pandemic, and its response to the crisis has been affected by continuing US sanctions.

As of 2 April, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran stands at 50,468, with 3,160 deaths; more than 16,000 have recovered, Johns Hopkins University says.

Globally, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has exceeded 962,000, with more than 49,000 deaths, data provided by Johns Hopkins University shows.