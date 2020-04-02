DONATE
News,

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for COVID-19

by 2 hours agono comment
0FF0B801-C2F8-45CD-A66A-C590210653B6

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for COVID-19, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported on Thursday, citing the parliament’s public relations department.
Larijani, tested due to having some of the coronavirus symptoms, has been quarantined and is receiving treatment, IRIB added.

Earlier, Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar and former Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati also tested positive for COVID-19.

Iranian Singles

In the Middle East, Iran has been the nation worst-hit by the pandemic, and its response to the crisis has been affected by continuing US sanctions.

As of 2 April, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran stands at 50,468, with 3,160 deaths; more than 16,000 have recovered, Johns Hopkins University says.

Globally, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has exceeded 962,000, with more than 49,000 deaths, data provided by Johns Hopkins University shows.

Sputnik News

Sputnik is a news agency, news website platform and radio broadcast service established by the Russian government-owned news agency Rossiya Segodnya.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,3821,680

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire.

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
sonofnariman avatarSam@sonofnariman·
9h 1245650658570588169

Iranian revolutionaries were doing hipster long before hipster was a thing in the West. Photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in 1983 https://twitter.com/ali_cgn/status/1245649000180494336

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Iranian revolutionaries were doing hipster
Ali@ali_cgn

@sonofnariman He looked so hipster!

Reply on Twitter 1245650658570588169Retweet on Twitter 12456506585705881698Like on Twitter 124565065857058816951Twitter 1245650658570588169
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
AbasAslani avatarAbas Aslani@AbasAslani·
3h 1245740328084217857

#IAEA will soon deliver two sets of real-time PCR (RT-PCR) machines to #Iran to be used for #COVIDー19 virus testing, said Iran's envoy to IAEA Gharibabadi.
#CoronaVirus

Reply on Twitter 1245740328084217857Retweet on Twitter 12457403280842178577Like on Twitter 124574032808421785711Twitter 1245740328084217857
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
snarwani avatarSharmine Narwani@snarwani·
2h 1245752010055565313

Americans spend all day "bomb, bomb, bombing Iran," "smoking them out of caves," "annihilating, obliterating, crushing" and "sticking a patriot missile up your ass."

But call for the removal of their illegal terrorist soldiers from OUR soil & yanks are like "is that a threat??"

Reply on Twitter 1245752010055565313Retweet on Twitter 124575201005556531384Like on Twitter 1245752010055565313174Twitter 1245752010055565313
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
JZarif avatarJavad Zarif@JZarif·
13h 1245592834175946754

Don’t be mislead by usual warmongers, AGAIN, @realDonaldTrump:

Iran has FRIENDS: No one can have MILLIONS of"proxies"

Unlike the US—which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates—Iran only acts in self-defense. Openly

Iran starts no wars, but teaches lessons to those who do

Reply on Twitter 1245592834175946754Retweet on Twitter 12455928341759467541424Like on Twitter 12455928341759467546089Twitter 1245592834175946754
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>