DONATE
News,

Iran Reports Drop in New Virus Infections

by 1 hour agono comment
Iran Virus Outbreak

Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpoor said on Friday that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 53,183.

“With 134 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus has reached 3,294. Unfortunately, we had 2,715 new cases since yesterday,” Jahanpoor said on state TV.

Iranian Singles

He also put the number of those who have so far recovered from the viral infection at 17,935.

Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Thursday that great advances had been made in the diagnosis and treatment of the novel coronavirus which can largely change the country’s virus situation in the near future.

“We have made great advances in the diagnosis of the novel coronavirus. This has helped us identify more COVID-19 cases across the country. More people will recover in the coming days. This will greatly elevate Iran’s international standing regarding stemming the coronavirus outbreak,” Namaki said on Thursday while speaking on the sidelines of a video conference with officials of the World Health Organization’s Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office.

Iran, which is grappling with widespread US sanctions banning medical aid from reaching the country, has been among the worst affected by the disease.

The country’s ranking in the number of confirmed cases has, however, dropped from second place to the sixth over the past month despite US sanctions.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,4041,685

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
larudee avatarPaul Larudee@larudee·
8h 1246079792467734533

@chenweihua @dancohen3000 It's frequently disinformation. The opening scene from a National Geographic film on Syria is actually an Israeli bombing of Gaza. It's meant to make you think that it's a Syrian army attack. Many more like that.

Twitter feed video.
Reply on Twitter 1246079792467734533Retweet on Twitter 12460797924677345334Like on Twitter 12460797924677345339
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
AJEnglish avatarAl Jazeera English@AJEnglish·
6h 1246105183320510468

More than 3,000 people have died from #COVID19 in Iran, and many fear US sanctions will be the cause of more deaths.

@AJTheTake speaks with Dr. Rasha Ahmadi from Tehran, who says they're struggling to fight #coronavirus.

Listen: https://aje.io/jfkxn

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: More than 3,000 people have
Reply on Twitter 1246105183320510468Retweet on Twitter 124610518332051046886Like on Twitter 1246105183320510468158
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>