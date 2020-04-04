DONATE
Politics,

Mehdi Hassan Interviews Professor Marandi About Iran’s Response to COVID-19

by 60 mins agono comment

According to official figures, at least six people die every hour in Iran from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The Islamic republic has become one of the world’s coronavirus epicentres, with the death toll surpassing 3,000 this week and the number of cases topping 50,000.

As the virus spreads in Iran, the government has been criticised for its response to the crisis, particularly how it handled the situation in Qom, now the country’s worst-hit city where the outbreak began. It has also been accused of playing down the number of cases.

Iranian Singles

But Iranian political analyst Mohammad Marandi claims the Iranian government acted to fight the virus as soon as the first case was discovered. “Iran got its first kit, I think on February the 17th. And on February the 19th, they discovered their first case. And they declared it on the very same day. And the fight began since then,” Marandi said. “The Iranian government didn’t botch the response. I’m not an advocate of the administration but the Iranian government, as soon as it discovered what the problem was, it began to deal with it, but they didn’t know the scope of the problem,” he added. Marandi blamed US sanctions for Iran’s difficulty in obtaining kits as well as for the shortage of medical supplies in the country.

“They’ve [the US] weaponised the coronavirus for the Iranian people by prohibiting Iran from using the banking sector, by prohibiting Iran from purchasing goods from important pharmaceutical companies. The United States has put so many conditions on different pharmaceutical companies across the world, that they will not work with Iran,” Marandi said.

When asked whether he agreed with claims made by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei that the coronavirus was a chemical weapon created by the Americans, Marandi said he did not know where the virus originated. “I don’t know what was the origin of this virus, but I know that the regime in Washington has been using it as a weapon against Iranians. Don’t blame the victim, that’s ugly,” he said.

This week’s Headliner, Mohammad Marandi, Iranian political analyst and professor at the University of Tehran, explains the government’s response to the coronavirus.

Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera News Feed

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,4161,687

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
iraniandotcom avatariraniandotcom@iraniandotcom·
2h 1246645098999238658

Must watch responses by Prof. Marandi who does a very good job standing up to & pushing back on Mehdi’s aggressive/accusatory line of questions👏🏼

“Don’t blame the victim, it’s ugly.”

Professor Marandi 1 - Mehdi Hassan 0

Twitter feed video.
Reply on Twitter 1246645098999238658Retweet on Twitter 12466450989992386583Like on Twitter 12466450989992386585
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
ma_khodabandeh avatarMassoud khodabandeh@ma_khodabandeh·
14h 1246459930489622528

Community buildings across Iran have turned in to #Masks4All factories. Iran is now helping the neighbouring countries to fight #coronavirus despite nasty American #sanctions . Well done People. God bless all. https://twitter.com/dr_moosavi/status/1246452523726254080

Twitter feed video.Community buildings across Iran have turned in to #Masks4All factories. Iran is now helping the neighbouring countries to fight #coronavirus despite nasty American #sanctions . Well done People. God bless all. https://t.co/6aEKifex0x
سيد علي موسوي@dr_moosavi

بساط خانه‌ی کرم همیشه فرق میکند
همین که دور می‌شوم مرا به روضه میکِشی

با شیوع کرونا حسینیه کانون فرهنگی رهپویان وصال شیراز تعطیل شد و بساط کار جهادی تولید ماسک ، ضدعفونی سازی معابر ، در آن فعال شد.

Reply on Twitter 1246459930489622528Retweet on Twitter 12464599304896225285Like on Twitter 124645993048962252818
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
yelmjouie avatarYara Elmjouie@yelmjouie·
11h 1246503131896262657

“Trump first floated the idea of loosening social distancing restrictions by Easter Sunday, because there’s no better way to celebrate Jesus than by letting millions meet him in the afterlife.”

Lol @franifio is KILLING me in the latest #newsbroke episode

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: “Trump first floated the idea
Reply on Twitter 1246503131896262657Retweet on Twitter 124650313189626265727Like on Twitter 124650313189626265778
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
ParvezShia avatarParvez Ahmed@ParvezShia·
12h 1246493192435970048

Yes and dreaming to rob again. https://twitter.com/iraniandotcom/status/1245791827820597249

Twitter feed video.
iraniandotcom@iraniandotcom

What I see 👇 when wealthy, ostentatious regime-change monarchists (who btw looted Iran on their way out) complain that the mullahs are robbing the country of its riches. The nerve...

Reply on Twitter 1246493192435970048Retweet on Twitter 12464931924359700481Like on Twitter 12464931924359700483
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>