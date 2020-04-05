DONATE
Iran to produce 4 million face masks daily

As the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Iran is to increase its production of protective face masks to 4 million a day in coming weeks, according to the Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani.

Iran’s daily capacity for production of face mask was about to 700,000 before the outbreak of the pandemic when the country’s output stood at 300,000 face masks a day, Rahmani said on Sunday, adding that the Iranian production units are now working round the clock.

He said that his ministry is taking all the measures under the protocols adopted by the Ministry of Health and is acting in coordination with the national headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The minister also said that the country’s production of washing liquids and alcohol have grown eight-fold and twenty-fold respectively in less than two months.

Production of protective gloves have more than doubled, Rahmani said, noting that the country used to produce some 2 million pairs of protective gloves a day before the outbreak of the disease while it is now producing 4.5 million pairs.

“All our productions are being handed over to the Ministry of Health and are being distributed under the supervision and control of the Ministry.”

Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) has supplied the Ministry of Health with 10 million protective face masks while nearly 20 million other face masks have been imported over the past few weeks, the minister said.

