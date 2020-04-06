Khamenei agrees to use 1b euro from national fund to contain coronavirus

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has agreed with a request by the government to withdraw 1 billion euro from the National Development Fund to contain the highly transmissible coronavirus, the government announced on Monday.

President Hassan Rouhani thanked the Leader for his consent and ordered the money to be spent mostly on purchasing the equipment and goods necessary for the Health Ministry from local producers, especially those run by knowledge-based companies.

The president also said the details of the necessary aid to the Unemployment Insurance Fund will be discussed in a session of the government’s economic headquarters in future weeks.