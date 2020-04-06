DONATE
News,

Khamenei agrees to use 1b euro from national fund to contain coronavirus

by 9 hours agono comment
Screen Shot 2020-04-06 at 6.25.46 PM

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has agreed with a request by the government to withdraw 1 billion euro from the National Development Fund to contain the highly transmissible coronavirus, the government announced on Monday.

President Hassan Rouhani thanked the Leader for his consent and ordered the money to be spent mostly on purchasing the equipment and goods necessary for the Health Ministry from local producers, especially those run by knowledge-based companies.

Iranian Singles

The president also said the details of the necessary aid to the Unemployment Insurance Fund will be discussed in a session of the government’s economic headquarters in future weeks.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,4441,724

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
iraniandotcom avatariraniandotcom@iraniandotcom·
11h 1247238385602682880

A solid case for left-wing politics 😇

Statistics: The lane with the most accidents was the far right lane with 40% of car accidents, second was the middle (centrism) with about 38%, and third was the far left lane with 22% of car accidents (source: https://bit.ly/2RfR4YC)

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: A solid case for left-wing
Reply on Twitter 1247238385602682880Retweet on Twitter 12472383856026828801Like on Twitter 12472383856026828806Twitter 1247238385602682880
iraniandotcom avatariraniandotcom@iraniandotcom·
13h 1247214998167810048

Iran has unveiled a package of state-backed loans to support poorer people. This is quite generous given the criminal sanctions imposed on her, and certainly more generous than the measly $1,200 US stimulus that does little for America's most vulnerable

Reply on Twitter 1247214998167810048Retweet on Twitter 12472149981678100484Like on Twitter 124721499816781004811Twitter 1247214998167810048
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>