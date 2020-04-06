Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
I would add: and think about extending the range of participating states of #INSTEX beyond #EU borders for common benefit. If it happens, than the prospects of return of #Iran to full compliance with #JCPOA will be much brighter. https://twitter.com/abasaslani/status/1247215347897446402
#Iran president had a phone talk with president of #France on Monday evening. Rouhani described establishing #INSTEX "positive, but insufficient". He said "the route must not be limited to medical & food items, & we must be able to use it for meeting all our country's needs".
PSA: Iranians Count. 2020 U.S. Census message by @YaraShahidi and Afshin Shahidi.
Iranophobia is so deep-rooted and pervasive among the political elite/media that every statement of solidarity requires the obligatory political cover of, “There's no denying Iran is a bad actor...”
Pathetic.
Chris Murphy on Twitter
“There's no denying Iran is a bad actor, but innocent civilians are dying there in part because our sanctions are limiting humanitarian aid duri...
twitter.com
There's no denying Iran is a bad actor, but innocent civilians are dying there in part because our sanctions are limiting humanitarian aid during coronavirus. We need to ease them to ensure that aid gets through.
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/middle-east-watch/there-no-place-maximum-pressure-iran-during-pandemic-141257
A solid case for left-wing politics 😇
Statistics: The lane with the most accidents was the far right lane with 40% of car accidents, second was the middle (centrism) with about 38%, and third was the far left lane with 22% of car accidents (source: https://bit.ly/2RfR4YC)
The UAE is displaying a level of pragmatism and flexibility that is hard to imagine from Saudi Arabia so long as that barbarian MbS is at the helm. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-06/iran-says-virus-coordination-has-improved-its-ties-with-u-a-e
Iran has unveiled a package of state-backed loans to support poorer people. This is quite generous given the criminal sanctions imposed on her, and certainly more generous than the measly $1,200 US stimulus that does little for America's most vulnerable
The most mesmerizing factory, ever. Historic Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz turned into a mask-making facility.
