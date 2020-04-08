DONATE
Iran Welcomes Putin’s Idea for Green Corridor in Coronavirus Fight

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed a proposal from Russian President Vladimir Putin to create a green corridor for the global battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

“In order to contain the situation of coronavirus, different countries have closed their geographical borders, but opened them to provide assistance,” Zarif said in a tweet on Wednesday, posted in the Russian language.

“(US President) Donald Trump continues to resist the international demand for lifting the sanctions on Iran in order to counter the coronavirus infection. Coronavirus may spread to the neighboring countries,” he added.

“Iran welcomes the Russian idea of ‘creating a green corridor instead of an economic war and sanctions’,” Zarif emphasized.

Last week, Putin called for a common plan to support the global economy. Speaking via teleconference to the leaders of the G-20 group of nations, the Russian president urged the creation of ‘green corridors’ to transport essential goods and technologies without sanctions as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Tasnim News

