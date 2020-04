"When the US imposes devastating sanctions – it’s the only country that can do that, everyone has to follow … the master. Or else they are kicked out of the financial system [...] Donald Trump and his minions are in the lead in racing to the abyss."





Noam Chomsky blasts Trump for continuing Iran sanctions | The Iranian Eminent American scholar and political commentator Noam Chomsky has blasted US President Donald Trump for continuing crippling sanctions on Iran as th... iranian.com