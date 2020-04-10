DONATE
News,

First of its type in the world: Iran Rolls Out Ionized Protective Masks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

by 5 hours ago1 comment
Screen Shot 2020-04-10 at 5.55.25 PM

The Islamic republic, considered one of the worst-hit countries in the world as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the worst in the Middle East, has been struggling to contain the rapidly spreading outbreak while under harsh unilateral US economic sanctions.

Experts in the Iranian Defence Ministry have released protective face masks with ionized filtering technology, a first of its type in the world, according to Mehr News Agency.

Iranian Singles

Iranian Minister of Defence Brigadier General Amir Hatami opened the production line for the new invention on Thursday.

The minister said that the new mask gives better protection against viruses than other more familiar mask types. The new product, which comes in lower prices, and is said to be safely used for up to 50 hours.

Hatami said that the ministry is currently capable of producing 100,000 masks per day and is planning to increase production capacity to 500,000 pieces per day by next month.

As of Friday, Iranian health authorities had confirmed 122 new COVID-19-related deaths during the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 4,232. Infections have also increased by 1,972, for a total of 68,192 cases, of which 34,465 have recovered from the disease.

The nation’s Heath Ministry said it has conducted over 242,500 tests across the country to detect infections.

Sputnik News

Sputnik is a news agency, news website platform and radio broadcast service established by the Russian government-owned news agency Rossiya Segodnya.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    April 10, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Notice: Iran’s DEFENSE Ministry.

    Not the Soros cockroaches who pretend to be helping Iranians while killing Soleimani and are also fooled into thinking they have any seat left at the table.

    Reply

    • This And That

    iraniandotcomFollow39,5331,763

    Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire. RT displayed on 👇

    iraniandotcom
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    iPouya avatarPouya Alimagham پويا عالي مقام@iPouya·
    5h 1248776430479126529

    - Slow to respond to #COVIDー19;
    - Not enough testing;
    - Sending supplies abroad while citizens suffer;
    - Belatedly closing religious sites;
    - Mass graves;
    - Blaming foreign countries.

    Literally everything they accused #Iran of in terms of #COVID19, the US is now experiencing. https://twitter.com/alextomo/status/1248518250947903488

    - Slow to respond to #COVIDー19; - Not enough testing; - Sending supplies abroad while citizens suffer; - Belatedly closing religious sites; - Mass graves; - Blaming foreign countries. Literally everything they accused #Iran of in terms of #COVID19, the US is now experiencing. https://t.co/4ZcrJKF0Z6
    alex thomson@alextomo

    It has come to this. The Bronx, NYC. Still from Reuters drone.

    Reply on Twitter 1248776430479126529Retweet on Twitter 124877643047912652930Like on Twitter 124877643047912652980Twitter 1248776430479126529
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    TaoDaoMan avatarTao Dao Man 🌵☮☯️@TaoDaoMan·
    7h 1248735197270405121

    No this is not Iran, Russia, Venezuela, DPRK or China as the trump regime would like you to believe, this is New York.
    ⬇️⬇️✔⬇️⬇️ https://twitter.com/Garou_Hidalgo/status/1248524370357694465

    Twitter feed video.No this is not Iran, Russia, Venezuela, DPRK or China as the trump regime would like you to believe, this is New York. ⬇️⬇️✔⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/q8jactiHBg
    Enrique@Garou_Hidalgo

    Reply on Twitter 1248735197270405121Retweet on Twitter 124873519727040512118Like on Twitter 124873519727040512127Twitter 1248735197270405121
    Load More...

    Meet your Persian Love Today!
    Meet your Persian Love Today!
    >