Medical aid cargo from Bulgaria arrives in Iran

by 4 hours ago2 comments
Head of Bazargan Customs Administration Sadegh Namdar announced on Friday that Bulgari’s eight-ton consignment including anti-coronavirus medical requirements arrived in Iran through Sari Su trans-boundary market at Iran-Turkey joint Bazargan border.

Namdar explained that this is the second cargo which arrives in Iran through Sari Su trans-boundary market, after conducting the required coordination between Iranian and Turkish customs officials. The first consignment was dispatched from Germany, he added.

Iranian Singles

He put the value of the received consignment at 1.48 million.

“It is now headed to Tehran to be delivered to medical staff,” he added.

Sari Su trans-boundary market is acting as new gateway for imports of goods from Turkey to Iran.

As Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi in formed on Tuesday, due to the outbreak of Covid-19, commutes of trucks through Iran-Turkey Bazargan border have been halted, the new gate way is to retaliate.

According to him, Sari Su was previously used only for imports of medical equipment to Iran, but as of this weekend it can act as a gateway for imports of all types of goods.

Some 15 trucks can daily commute at Sari Su trans-boundary market, presently, he said.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    Thanks, Bulgaria!

    Reply
  • Nik Lawman says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    Iran’s government was much more reliable for its citizens than America has been for people living under the Trump virus.

    America has nothing to offer the world or Iran other than media lies.

    Reply

