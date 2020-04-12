Iran among world top 10 states in virtual learning

Gholam Reza Karimi said the effective measures have been taken by Iranian Education Ministry over the last two months have widely reflected in the world.

Referring to the impacts of coronavirus outbreak on education in the world, he said based on UNESCO statistics 1,576,021,818 learners in 188 countries have been affected by COVID19 until April 11.

He added that 19 states in the US have so far ordered to close schools until the end of the year.

Karimi noted that Portugal, UAE, Kuwait, UK and Pakistan were also among countries whose schools will be closed by the end of the year.

Italy has also announced that it will not possible to open schools by the end of the year, he said.

Karimi went on to say that although some countries like Iran, Qatar, France, Germany and Iraq have closed their schools, teachers are controlling distance learning.