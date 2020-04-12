DONATE
News,

Iran among world top 10 states in virtual learning

by 26 mins agono comment

Head of Center for International Affairs and Overseas Schools said on Sunday that Iran is among top ten countries in the world in terms of presenting virtual learning courses.

Gholam Reza Karimi said the effective measures have been taken by Iranian Education Ministry over the last two months have widely reflected in the world.

Iranian Singles

Referring to the impacts of coronavirus outbreak on education in the world, he said based on UNESCO statistics 1,576,021,818 learners in 188 countries have been affected by COVID19 until April 11.

He added that 19 states in the US have so far ordered to close schools until the end of the year.

Karimi noted that Portugal, UAE, Kuwait, UK and Pakistan were also among countries whose schools will be closed by the end of the year.

Italy has also announced that it will not possible to open schools by the end of the year, he said.

Karimi went on to say that although some countries like Iran, Qatar, France, Germany and Iraq have closed their schools, teachers are controlling distance learning.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,5421,767

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
s_m_marandi avatarSeyed Mohammad Marandi@s_m_marandi·
7h 1249291884234772480

The Evil Empire invades, occupies & plunders. Western mercenaries in the US, Canadian, Australian, UK, French...occupation forces steal, rape & murder, but go unpunished. Yet local opponents to hegemony & leaders of resistance are declared outlaws in their own lands by the Empire https://twitter.com/RFJ_USA/status/1248730905113485314

The Evil Empire invades, occupies &amp; plunders. Western mercenaries in the US, Canadian, Australian, UK, French...occupation forces steal, rape &amp; murder, but go unpunished. Yet local opponents to hegemony &amp; leaders of resistance are declared outlaws in their own lands by the Empire https://t.co/9BHEF3eBhk
Rewards for Justice@RFJ_USA

REWARD!! $10 Million for information on Muhammad Kawtharani and his nefarious activities in Iraq. If you have information on Kawtharani please contact RFJ or the nearest US embassy. http://www.rewardsforjustice.net

Reply on Twitter 1249291884234772480Retweet on Twitter 124929188423477248087Like on Twitter 1249291884234772480221Twitter 1249291884234772480
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
SanaSaeed avatarSana Saeed@SanaSaeed·
15h 1249169922732822528

There is no greater proof of the commercialization and thus death of the word "activist" more than this video (see the user's handle). https://twitter.com/ziadtheactivist/status/1248801095322939392

Twitter feed video.There is no greater proof of the commercialization and thus death of the word "activist" more than this video (see the user's handle). https://t.co/FqHCP3QcUh
Ziad Ahmed@ziadtheactivist

I’m seeing way too many of my peers proudly claim that they won’t be voting for Biden in November, so I made this TikTok in response.

There is far too much at stake to vote based on what makes us feel good inside. We have lives to save — and an egomaniac to beat. #Biden2020

Reply on Twitter 1249169922732822528Retweet on Twitter 124916992273282252822Like on Twitter 1249169922732822528213Twitter 1249169922732822528
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
KhosroKalbasi avatarKhosro Kalbasi@KhosroKalbasi·
22h 1249064938036813824

#Iran: New app Mask claims to help trace & contain spread of #coronavirus.
http://mask.ir claims with users’ permission it tracks their location & alert them if they contact #COVID19 patients + guarantees to preserve user #privacy.
Officials are promoting the app. https://twitter.com/maskapplication/status/1240244097853665282

Twitter feed video.#Iran: New app Mask claims to help trace &amp; contain spread of #coronavirus. https://t.co/b6cehpMzo1 claims with users’ permission it tracks their location &amp; alert them if they contact #COVID19 patients + guarantees to preserve user #privacy. Officials are promoting the app. https://t.co/51uNgATf9G
ماسک@MaskApplication

🍀️ #ماسک_نصب_کن

با نصب اپلیکیشن رایگان و غیرتجاریِ «ماسک» و دعوت دیگران به استفاده از آن به کاهش شیوع و قربانیان کرونا در ایران کمک کنیم.

📥 نصب از طریق اپلیکیشن بازار:
https://cafebazaar.ir/app/ir.covidapp.android

🔹️سایت:
http://www.mask.ir
🔹️ اینستاگرام:
https://www.instagram.com/mask_application/

Reply on Twitter 1249064938036813824Retweet on Twitter 12490649380368138246Like on Twitter 12490649380368138249Twitter 1249064938036813824
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
Fin_Kashan avatarQuarantine day 34🇮🇷كسرى@Fin_Kashan·
20h 1249098138872250368

#BREAKING
Reports from the local police indicate that a gang of nudist bodybuilders stormed Persepolis yesterday afternoon. In a video released earlier, the militant group, Sons of Cyrus, demanded changes in Iran's dress code to allow men below 7% bf to wear short shorts.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: #BREAKING Reports from the local policeTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: #BREAKING Reports from the local policeTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: #BREAKING Reports from the local policeTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: #BREAKING Reports from the local police
Reply on Twitter 1249098138872250368Retweet on Twitter 124909813887225036831Like on Twitter 1249098138872250368115Twitter 1249098138872250368
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
bahrmn avatarBahrmn@bahrmn·
20h 1249096717384822784

@iraniandotcom Well, at least, having senior homes expands capital markets. How could Wall street guys sip their expensive wines if we had solutions to take care of our elders in our own neighborhoods.

Reply on Twitter 1249096717384822784Retweet on Twitter 12490967173848227841Like on Twitter 12490967173848227844Twitter 1249096717384822784
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>