DONATE
News,

Iran Reopens ‘Low-Risk’ Economic Activities Over Fears Millions Will Lose Work

by 6 hours agono comment
Screen Shot 2020-04-12 at 11.07.54 AM

Months ago Iran emerged as the first foreign epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic outside China, its health system overwhelmed and came dangerously close to seeing much of its government wiped out, given the disease spread in parliament and among top leaders, including the country’s vice president and aides to the Ayatollah.

It still ranks among the world’s top in terms of death toll, at 4,357 killed out of a current total of 70,029 infections. But now Tehran’s leaders fear the lasting impact of their collapsing economy could leave worse devastation, apparently.

Iranian Singles

President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday called for a slow re-opening of the economy, focused first on restoring “low-risk” economic activities across the country, state news IRNA reported.

Addressing a national coronavirus task force, Rouhani claimed the country was close to achieving “reliable conditions” for a restoration of relative normalcy in the country.

“If the cooperation and support of the people as well as the observance of restrictions and protocols continue with the same procedure that has been done so far, we can hope that we will gradually achieve reliable conditions in dealing with the coronavirus,” the Iranian president said.

It’s as yet unclear precisely which businesses and activities constitute ‘low risk’. This likely means small local retailers and markets, as well as potentially restaurants. It’s unclear if this means major religious sites, such as at the Shia holy city of Qom.

Iran’s PressTV reports that this soft opening of sorts will start this week in the countryside, and after another week in Tehran:

The government authorized the so-called low-risk businesses to resume activities across the country from Saturday with the exception of the capital Tehran, where they will restart from April 18.

“The honorable people [of Iran] should know that the implementation of smart social distancing [rules] is only for low-risk businesses, and in no way should it be considered that the virus and its epidemic have completely disappeared,” Rouhani underscored. “All health protocols must be taken seriously.”

Iran has consistently maintained that US-led sanctions have greatly exacerbated the spread of the disease in the country, making an adequate response impossible. Sanctions were already unleashing economic devastation and runaway inflation even before the outbreak.

Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabeie was quoted in AFP as saying “in case of long-term shutdown, some 4 million people could be out of work.” He added, “Four million non-state employees face stoppage or reduction in activities, reduction of salaries and expulsion.”

But the obvious question remains over whether this dangerous gamble of re-opening the country, even slowly, will be too early in terms of containing the outbreak. Tehran apparently thinks it’s worth the risk if they are to survive economically.

Zero Hedge

Our mission is to widen the scope of financial, economic and political information available to the professional investing public. To skeptically examine and, where necessary, attack the flaccid institution that financial journalism has become. To liberate oppressed knowledge and provide analysis uninhibited by political constraint.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,5471,768

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
iPouya avatarPouya Alimagham پويا عالي مقام@iPouya·
3h 1249443393794641920

Takhteh is a game of passion and intensity.

Here we have Reza Pahlavi showcased by the Saudi-funded Independent Persian as he rolls dice with the same intensity as he speaks—deflated and without any energy. #Iran https://twitter.com/indypersian/status/1249405103452442631

Twitter feed video.Takhteh is a game of passion and intensity. Here we have Reza Pahlavi showcased by the Saudi-funded Independent Persian as he rolls dice with the same intensity as he speaks—deflated and without any energy. #Iran https://t.co/vq17GWuLBK
Independent Persian@indypersian

سرگرمی ایرانیان از صدها سال پیش بازی تخته نرد بوده است. شاهزاده رضا پهلوی به همراه کوچکترین دخترشان، فرح این ویدیو را از قرنطینه در خانه از شهر واشنگتن و در حال بازی تخته نرد به اشتراک گذاشته اند.
#ایندیپندنت_فارسی #رضا_پهلوی #قرنطینه

Reply on Twitter 1249443393794641920Retweet on Twitter 12494433937946419204Like on Twitter 124944339379464192049Twitter 1249443393794641920
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
s_m_marandi avatarSeyed Mohammad Marandi@s_m_marandi·
13h 1249291884234772480

The Evil Empire invades, occupies & plunders. Western mercenaries in the US, Canadian, Australian, UK, French...occupation forces steal, rape & murder, but go unpunished. Yet local opponents to hegemony & leaders of resistance are declared outlaws in their own lands by the Empire https://twitter.com/RFJ_USA/status/1248730905113485314

The Evil Empire invades, occupies &amp; plunders. Western mercenaries in the US, Canadian, Australian, UK, French...occupation forces steal, rape &amp; murder, but go unpunished. Yet local opponents to hegemony &amp; leaders of resistance are declared outlaws in their own lands by the Empire https://t.co/9BHEF3eBhk
Rewards for Justice@RFJ_USA

REWARD!! $10 Million for information on Muhammad Kawtharani and his nefarious activities in Iraq. If you have information on Kawtharani please contact RFJ or the nearest US embassy. http://www.rewardsforjustice.net

Reply on Twitter 1249291884234772480Retweet on Twitter 1249291884234772480102Like on Twitter 1249291884234772480273Twitter 1249291884234772480
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
SanaSaeed avatarSana Saeed@SanaSaeed·
21h 1249169922732822528

There is no greater proof of the commercialization and thus death of the word "activist" more than this video (see the user's handle). https://twitter.com/ziadtheactivist/status/1248801095322939392

Twitter feed video.There is no greater proof of the commercialization and thus death of the word "activist" more than this video (see the user's handle). https://t.co/FqHCP3QcUh
Ziad Ahmed@ziadtheactivist

I’m seeing way too many of my peers proudly claim that they won’t be voting for Biden in November, so I made this TikTok in response.

There is far too much at stake to vote based on what makes us feel good inside. We have lives to save — and an egomaniac to beat. #Biden2020

Reply on Twitter 1249169922732822528Retweet on Twitter 124916992273282252822Like on Twitter 1249169922732822528224Twitter 1249169922732822528
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>