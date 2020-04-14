DONATE
Iran reports lowest coronavirus death toll since outbreak

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Iran hit a record low on Tuesday as 98 new deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, the lowest since the virus outbreak in the country.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,547 new cases of coronavirus were reported and the total death toll rose to 4,683, the health ministry’s spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 74,877. There were 3,691 people in intensive care. Of those originally infected, 48,129 were declared recovered.

Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

The government has allocated 1,000 trillion rails (about $24 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to help lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the national economy.

Official Iran’s statistics on coronavirus as of April 14
Infections: 74,877
Deaths: 4,683
New Cases: 1,547
Recovered: 48,129

  • Iraj says:
    April 14, 2020 at 11:53 am

    This is an encouraging development and hopefully it will continue till this disease is completely under control and eradicated.

  • omeed says:
    April 14, 2020 at 11:38 am

    Good news for Iranians, good news fo all decent human beings,
    Bad news for sociopath pro sanction fifth column Iranians and their fascist masters.

    PAYANDEH IRAN

  • Dr. Abdelrahman Mohammed Yeddi says:
    April 14, 2020 at 10:58 am

    Al Hamdulillah. Our prayers are with you.

