Kyoto Mayor offers concerns over US ant-Iran sanctions in time of COVID-19

by 3 hours ago
Mayor of Kyoto Daisaku Kadokawa, who is also chairman of the Union of Historical Towns, in a message to people and Mayor of Shiraz expressed concerns over the US sanctions imposed against Iran in time of coronavirus outbreak.

In his message to Heydar Eskandarpour, Kadokawa said he had received the letter regarding the removal of sanctions and is informed of the situation after the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran.

He offered his respect to all those who are trying to treat patients in medical centers.

Referring to Kyoto conditions after the outbreak of the pandemic, Kadokawa said they will do their best to protect people’s lives and to prevent the collapse of the health system.

The Japanese official sympathized with Iranians, saying the Iranian officials are trying to take measures for passing this difficult situation.

Earlier on March 11, Shiraz Mayor has written to friendly and sisterhood cities and international organizations to make voices of the citizens heard by the world that oppressive sanctions are clear examples of war crimes that should be eliminated.

The official noted in his message that every year on such a day, his compatriots across Iran are ready to welcome Nowruz to celebrate the beginning of the New Year and the resurrection of nature. Here in Shiraz, the people managed to embrace this ancient ritual and the enduring legacy of ancient Iran.

This year, but unfortunately the warm-hearted people of Shiraz are deprived of tourist attraction. The spread of the coronavirus in recent days has presented us with difficult conditions and complex prospects.

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace.

@soureh_design Every time I see my people helping one another and bringing much needed hope and smile to their lives, it puts tears into my eyes!

There is no other nation that could make it through this 4 decads of sanctions and hardship!

Long live 🇮🇷!

Dealing with #coronavirus
Iranian style
Since the beginning days Iranians stood together, used mosques as the headquarters to make masks, gowns, organizing kitchens to provide food and beverages for hospitals, sending food supply packages to poor families

JZarif avatarJavad Zarif@JZarif·
Despite US sanctions, Iran has made significant progress in fighting the pandemic, thanks to its human & scientific resources, and friends abroad.

#Covid19 was opportunity for US to kick its addiction to sanctions. Instead, it will now live in infamy in the memory of our people.

