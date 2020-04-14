DONATE
News,

Venezuela and Iran boost anti-virus cooperation despite US sanctions

by 4 hours agono comment
20190208_2_34825056_41469942

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani spoke over the phone yesterday in order to strengthen cooperation and brotherhood in the face of the illegal unilateral measures imposed by the United States on both nations, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza said.

“Both leaders agreed to strengthen the historic comprehensive ties of cooperation between both nations, especially in light of the challenges posed by current global circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the lives of millions of human beings and its consequences for the global economy,” Arreaza said in a statement on Twitter.

Iranian Singles

The Latin American and Persian nations have been targeted by Washington’s illegal manouvers despite international calls to rescind these sanctions at least during the COVID-19 global crisis.

During the conversation, they also reviewed the recent agreement of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), which in their opinion is of utmost importance to strengthen the main association of crude oil producers to which Iran and Venezuela belong.

Middle East Monitor

The use or misuse of information is central to the conflict in the Middle East. There has been a growing need for supporters of, in particular, the Palestinian cause, to master the art of information gathering, analysis and dissemination. This requires well organised, focused and targeted operations. Such initiatives are virtually non-existent in the West today. The Middle East Monitor (MEMO) was established to fill this gap.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,5631,788

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
iraniandotcom avatariraniandotcom@iraniandotcom·
3h 1250124792067284992

An ancient yakhchal (یخچال) - Kerman, Iran. As far back as 400 B.C., Iranians created these subterranean storage spaces, insulating them w/ thick heat-resistant material. They functioned just like modern refrigerators/freezers & used to store food/ice year-round (via Reddit)

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: An ancient yakhchal (یخچال) -
Reply on Twitter 1250124792067284992Retweet on Twitter 12501247920672849922Like on Twitter 125012479206728499212Twitter 1250124792067284992
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
mizoji avatarMizoji@mizoji·
12 Apr 1249454697993437190

@soureh_design Every time I see my people helping one another and bringing much needed hope and smile to their lives, it puts tears into my eyes!

There is no other nation that could make it through this 4 decads of sanctions and hardship!

Long live 🇮🇷!

Reply on Twitter 1249454697993437190Retweet on Twitter 12494546979934371903Like on Twitter 124945469799343719019Twitter 1249454697993437190
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
soureh_design avatarSoureh 🚩@soureh_design·
12 Apr 1249441314338271233

Dealing with #coronavirus
Iranian style
Since the beginning days Iranians stood together, used mosques as the headquarters to make masks, gowns, organizing kitchens to provide food and beverages for hospitals, sending food supply packages to poor families

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Dealing with #coronavirus Iranian style Since
Reply on Twitter 1249441314338271233Retweet on Twitter 124944131433827123393Like on Twitter 1249441314338271233293Twitter 1249441314338271233
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>