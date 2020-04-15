DONATE
News,

“Major Blow To US”: Large Group Of US-Backed Fighters ‘Defect’ To Assad Forces

by 2 hours agono comment
Screen Shot 2020-04-15 at 9.39.34 PM

The brutal proxy war in Syria, which has had the deep involvement of American intelligence and the Pentagon, has been wrapping up after grinding on for nine years. With the coronavirus pandemic now completely taking over the news cycle, and as Washington struggles to contain both the virus and devastating economic fallout, Syria has taken a far back seat in Western media despite the continued presence of American forces on the ground.

It seems Damascus is ready to take advantage of the situation, rolling back US influence and presence in the country. Syrian media as well as local sources say a large group of US-backed and trained fighters from al-Tanf camp, where American special forces have maintained a presence for years, have defected to the Syrian Army.

Iranian Singles

“Several U.S.-backed rebel fighters willingly surrendered themselves to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) forces in the Homs Governorate this week,” Beirut-based Syrian war monitor al-Masdar News reports, citing local sources. “Members of the U.S.-backed rebel forces in the Tanf region of southeastern Homs agreed to surrender their weapons and equipment to the Syrian Arab Army after lengthy negotiations.”

Pro-government media described it as “a major blow to the United States” in the region. Video circulated on social media purporting to show a convoy of vehicles leaving the al-Tanf region to join the pro-government side.

The video was reportedly taken by a reporter with the pro-government broadcaster “Sham FM” and purports to show the defectors entering Tadmour from al-Tanf in southeast Homs province:

An 8-vehicle convoy reportedly departed the area with US military presence and drove to a Syrian Army post across the desert, where militants handed over their equipment and weapons.

The conditions of the agreement have not been made known, but negotiations had reportedly been ongoing for some time. More broadly, Damascus has pursued a ‘reconciliation’ program – offering select ‘rebel’ militant groups amnesty opportunities if they switch back to pro-government forces.

For years the Pentagon has been training and equipping the Kurdish and Arab ‘Syrian Democratic Forces’ (or SDF) — however, the Kurdish-dominated group in Syria’s northeast has lately felt betrayed by Washington last year essentially giving Turkey’s Erdogan a green light to invade northern Syria.

In particular, America’s control of al-Tanf and its border crossing into Iraq has also been consistently condemned by Russia. The US has long maintained its presence is needed to fight ISIS, but Russia has called it an imperialistic land grab of sovereign Syrian soil in order to ultimately pressure Assad.

Zero Hedge

Our mission is to widen the scope of financial, economic and political information available to the professional investing public. To skeptically examine and, where necessary, attack the flaccid institution that financial journalism has become. To liberate oppressed knowledge and provide analysis uninhibited by political constraint.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,5761,798

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
PressTV avatarPress TV@PressTV·
2h 1250646158042636291

Billboards in Tehran pay tribute to #Iran health workers on the forefront of the fight against #coronavirus, and urging people to stay at home.

#IranFightsCorona

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Billboards in Tehran pay tribute
Reply on Twitter 1250646158042636291Retweet on Twitter 125064615804263629121Like on Twitter 125064615804263629173Twitter 1250646158042636291
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
koqatsi avatarDarian@koqatsi·
10h 1250530947121975298

What are they doing in other nation's backyards? I dont see Iranian naval vessels patrolling the Gulf of Mexico, or Chinese ships off the coast of California and somehow always presenting themselves as a victim. https://twitter.com/allushiii/status/1250529071152410632

What are they doing in other nation's backyards? I dont see Iranian naval vessels patrolling the Gulf of Mexico, or Chinese ships off the coast of California and somehow always presenting themselves as a victim. https://t.co/YwBKvJOTSK
What are they doing in other nation's backyards? I dont see Iranian naval vessels patrolling the Gulf of Mexico, or Chinese ships off the coast of California and somehow always presenting themselves as a victim. https://t.co/YwBKvJOTSK
What are they doing in other nation's backyards? I dont see Iranian naval vessels patrolling the Gulf of Mexico, or Chinese ships off the coast of California and somehow always presenting themselves as a victim. https://t.co/YwBKvJOTSK
What are they doing in other nation's backyards? I dont see Iranian naval vessels patrolling the Gulf of Mexico, or Chinese ships off the coast of California and somehow always presenting themselves as a victim. https://t.co/YwBKvJOTSK
Ali@allushiii

US Warships surrounded by IRGC vessels in the gulf 😂😂

Reply on Twitter 1250530947121975298Retweet on Twitter 125053094712197529810Like on Twitter 125053094712197529834Twitter 1250530947121975298
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
SanaSaeed avatarSana Saeed@SanaSaeed·
9h 1250545476551802892

even if true stories, there is such an obsessive trope on the unveiling of women of faith (except catholic nuns) - Amish women (and rumspring), Orthodox Jewish women leaving unhappy marriages and entering a secular existence; any excuse to unveil a Muslim woman character.

Reply on Twitter 1250545476551802892Retweet on Twitter 125054547655180289217Like on Twitter 1250545476551802892156Twitter 1250545476551802892
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
NIACouncil avatarNIAC@NIACouncil·
11h 1250517395497607168

For 1st time ever you can respond to census online! But to make sure you are counted correctly, don’t forget to write in Iranian! When you reach question #9, choose your preferred racial categories & make sure to write in “Iranian” in provided boxes. 🗳#WriteInIranian #Census2020

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: For 1st time ever you
Reply on Twitter 1250517395497607168Retweet on Twitter 12505173954976071684Like on Twitter 12505173954976071686Twitter 1250517395497607168
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>