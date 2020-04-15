VICE travels to Iran, meeting people from all walks of life

Over the past weeks and months, Iran has descended into chaos. From the downing of a passenger jet to the assassination of a top general, and now one of the world’s largest coronavirus outbreaks, life in the Islamic Republic is facing its toughest challenges since it was founded in 1979. Just days before all hell broke loose, VICE founder Suroosh Alvi traveled to the country, meeting people from all walks of life: from hipsters to hostage-takers, and from top lawmakers to one of Iran’s heaviest metal bands.