Life,

VICE travels to Iran, meeting people from all walks of life

by 3 hours ago

Over the past weeks and months, Iran has descended into chaos. From the downing of a passenger jet to the assassination of a top general, and now one of the world’s largest coronavirus outbreaks, life in the Islamic Republic is facing its toughest challenges since it was founded in 1979. Just days before all hell broke loose, VICE founder Suroosh Alvi traveled to the country, meeting people from all walks of life: from hipsters to hostage-takers, and from top lawmakers to one of Iran’s heaviest metal bands.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    April 15, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    Anti-Iranian garbage that is embarrassing to share with anyone.

    Some among the Iranian diaspora are the useful idiots of the Zionists.

    Perpetually, they want to advertise and even make up wrongs about their own people in a quest for an identity and country that will never be theirs again.

    And then they cry foul when people turn around and spit on them and treat them like garbage.

    Hey geniuses: when you tell the whole world that’s all you are and that’s all you came from, they will take it as an invitation to put themselves above you.

    Why are these idiots even allowed into Iran? There’s corruption at hand.

    Reply

    Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace.

    Billboards in Tehran pay tribute to #Iran health workers on the forefront of the fight against #coronavirus, and urging people to stay at home.

    #IranFightsCorona

    koqatsi avatarDarian@koqatsi·
    What are they doing in other nation's backyards? I dont see Iranian naval vessels patrolling the Gulf of Mexico, or Chinese ships off the coast of California and somehow always presenting themselves as a victim.

    Ali@allushiii

    US Warships surrounded by IRGC vessels in the gulf 😂😂

    SanaSaeed avatarSana Saeed@SanaSaeed·
    even if true stories, there is such an obsessive trope on the unveiling of women of faith (except catholic nuns) - Amish women (and rumspring), Orthodox Jewish women leaving unhappy marriages and entering a secular existence; any excuse to unveil a Muslim woman character.

    NIACouncil avatarNIAC@NIACouncil·
    For 1st time ever you can respond to census online! But to make sure you are counted correctly, don't forget to write in Iranian! When you reach question #9, choose your preferred racial categories & make sure to write in "Iranian" in provided boxes.

