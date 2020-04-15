VICE travels to Iran, meeting people from all walks of life

Over the past weeks and months, Iran has descended into chaos. From the downing of a passenger jet to the assassination of a top general, and now one of the world’s largest coronavirus outbreaks, life in the Islamic Republic is facing its toughest challenges since it was founded in 1979. Just days before all hell broke loose, VICE founder Suroosh Alvi traveled to the country, meeting people from all walks of life: from hipsters to hostage-takers, and from top lawmakers to one of Iran’s heaviest metal bands.
Anti-Iranian garbage that is embarrassing to share with anyone.
Some among the Iranian diaspora are the useful idiots of the Zionists.
Perpetually, they want to advertise and even make up wrongs about their own people in a quest for an identity and country that will never be theirs again.
And then they cry foul when people turn around and spit on them and treat them like garbage.
Hey geniuses: when you tell the whole world that’s all you are and that’s all you came from, they will take it as an invitation to put themselves above you.
Why are these idiots even allowed into Iran? There’s corruption at hand.