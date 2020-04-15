Zarif lauds China COVID19 aid to Iran

“I am very happy to talk to my old friend, Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister again,” Zarif said in a Twitter message in Chinese language.

非常高兴再次和我的老朋友、中国国务委员兼外长王毅通话。我们就共同抗击新冠肺炎疫情、两国深化全面战略伙伴关系、阿富汗和平进程等共同关心的问题交换了意见。我对中方向伊朗提供抗疫物资并派医疗专家表示感谢，谴责美国持续非法制裁严重妨碍伊朗抗击疫情努力。 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 16, 2020

“We exchanged views on issues of common interest, such as fighting the New Crown Pneumonia epidemic, deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and the peace process in Afghanistan,” he added.

“I thank China for providing Iran with anti-epidemic materials and sending medical experts, condemning the continued illegal sanctions by the United States that seriously hindered Iran’s efforts to fight the epidemic,” Iranian top diplomat noted.

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh appreciated Chinese government and people’s aid to all countries, including Iran, saying the contributions serve to develop international relations with China.

Iran and China as two ancient civilizations enjoy historical relations, he said.

He added that Iranians will certainly praise Chinese people’s aid.

Iranian people have good memories of the Chinese people as hardworking and thoughtful people, he noted.