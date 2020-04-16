DONATE
Iran Coronavirus Fatalities Drop to Double Figures for 3rd Consecutive Day

The number of the coronavirus deaths in Iran was below 100 for the third consecutive day on Thursday, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpoor said.

“With 92 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus has reached 4,869. Unfortunately, we had 1,606 new cases since yesterday,” Jahanpoor said on IRIB.

He also put the number of those who have so far recovered from the viral infection at 52,229. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 77,995, Jahanpoor said.

The country registered 98 and 94 deaths from the viral disease on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

