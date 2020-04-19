DONATE
‘We don’t take advice from ANY American politician’: Zarif rejects Trump’s ventilator offer

by
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has rebuffed an offer by US President Donald Trump to send ventilators to Iran, claiming that the Islamic Republic will be exporting its own devices “in a few months.”

Trump offered a number of the US’ “excess ventilators” to Iran during a press briefing on Saturday. “If they need ventilators, which they do, I would send them ventilators,” Trump said.

Though the offer was a humanitarian one on its surface, Trump followed it up with a characteristic flex on Iran. “Right now they just want to survive,” he said, adding “they’re loaded up with the plague.”

Zarif slapped away Trump’s likely backhanded offer on Sunday. “Iran will be EXPORTING ventilators in a few months,” he wrote in a tweet addressed to Trump. “All you need to do is stop interfering in the affairs of other nations; mine especially.”

“And believe me, we do not take advice from ANY American politician.”

Trump’s gesture was one of several American overtures to Tehran since the outbreak of Covid-19. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in February that he offered to help Iran contain its coronavirus outbreak, claiming that the country’s health infrastructure couldn’t handle the pandemic. Iran was among the world’s worst-hit countries by the virus at the time, but when cases began to mount in the US a month later, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the American offer “strange,” and replied: “You are suffering from shortages… If you have anything, use it on yourselves.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s leadership claims that US sanctions continue to restrict the country’s access to lifesaving medical supplies. The United Nations and other humanitarian bodies have repeatedly urged Washington to ease its sanctions amid the health crisis, with the UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet warning they were “impeding medical efforts” and could lead to the “collapse” of Iran’s healthcare system.

Iran has reported 82,000 cases of coronavirus and 5,100 deaths, making it the epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East. The US has recorded the most cases and deaths worldwide, however, with nearly 740,000 people infected and 39,000 deaths.

  • Iraj says:
    April 19, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    The reformist faction in Iran has finally had it with the American politicians.

    “… Going back all the way to George w bush when Iran helped the United States to defeat Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.”
    “What did Iranians gained from helping the United States?
    We were designated as a part of the axis of evil. WTF!”

    “What did we gain from helping the Iraqis to defeat isis in Iraq? Which by the way that was what the Americans wanted too.
    We got crippling sanctions and our general got assassinated.”

    “Are we living in an Orwellian novel where ‘down is up’ and ‘war is peace’? WTF!” Mr Zarif murmurs to himself.

    Reply
  • Nik Lawman says:
    April 19, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    🤔 If he’s behind the “anti-war” think tanks Tom Cotton plays WWE foil to, then how does he plan to achieve his goal? 🤔🤔🤔

    Reply

