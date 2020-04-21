DONATE
Iran Successfully Launches Its First Military Satellite Into Orbit

In February, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami dismissed US allegations that Tehran’s satellite carriers could be turned into military missiles and that the recent launch of a Zafar satellite was part of the Islamic Republic’s missile programme.

Iran has successfully placed into orbit its first military satellite, the country’s Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

The satellite called Noor (Light) was placed into an orbit located 425 kilometers (624 miles) above the Earth’s surface by a two-stage carrier Qassed (Envoy).

The launch, which was conducted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), comes after Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami rejected in February allegations issued by the US that the satellite carriers could be turned into military missiles and that the recent unsuccessful launch of a Zafar satellite was part of Iran’s missile programme.

“The satellite launch and satellite carrier […] are not related to missile [programme]”, Hatami pointed out.

He pledged that despite opposition from some foreign countries, Iran will continue to develop its satellite programme. According to Hatami, while the carrier doesn’t have any military applications, the satellite that it will eventually take into orbit could be used for defensive purposes by the Islamic Republic.

The comments came after Iran failed to deliver a Zafar (“Victory” in Farsi) satellite into orbit after its launch on 9 February due to the rocket not gaining enough acceleration.

The launch was preceded by two other unsuccessful attempts to put the Zafar satellite, designed to gather data on earthquakes and other natural disasters from space, into Earth’s orbit.

  • Dr. Abdelrahman Mohammed Yeddi says:
    April 21, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    Congratulation. We are waiting for the first nuclear test. Unless Iran possesses nuclear bomb, the enemy will not be deterred.

