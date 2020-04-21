Iran takes delivery of COVID19 test kits bought from France

Iran took delivery of some six tons consignment of coronavirus test kits bought from France through Sari Su border market, the managing director of Bazargan Customs Office said.

Speaking to IRNA, Sadeq Namdar said this is the third pharmaceutical consignment which arrived in Iran with the agreement of Iranian and Turkish border chiefs and through Sari Su border market in Maku.

He added that the shipment was transported in a truck including 38 pallets weighing about six tons and worth €443,685.

He noted that Bazargan Customs Office is ready to transport all pharmaceutical consignments through Sari Su border market to Iran.

The first pharmaceutical consignment which was purchased from Germany weighing 26 tons arrived in Iran through this border market 20 days ago, Namdar said.