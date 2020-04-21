Iran’s Health Ministry confirms 1,297 new COVID-19 infections

A spokesman in the Iranian Health Ministry said that 1,297 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease in the past 24 hours which brings total infections to 84,802.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that the results are based on 365,723 tests carried out across the country.

He put the number of fatalities during the past 24 hours at 88. This the seventh consecutive double-digit death toll after the country experienced above 100 daily deaths every day before April 15. The total death toll is standing at 5,297, Jahanpour added.

The spokesman went on to say that 60,965 patients have recovered and left hospitals while 3,357 others are in critical condition.

He called on people to follow social distancing guidelines and pay attention to health protocols as the country’s economy is gradually opening up