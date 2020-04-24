DONATE
News,

Iran ‘honored’ to cut corona deaths to a third amid sanctions: Health Minister

The daily death toll and positive cases of coronavirus in Iran have dropped respectively to one third and 40 percent over the course of three weeks, which is a source of honor for the country amid the tough sanctions, Health Minister Saeed Namaki has said.

The Iranian health ministry on Friday announced that the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus has reached 88,194 of whom 5,574 have died and 66,596 have recovered.

According to IRIB news agency, Namaki said in a video conference on the sidelines of a joint meeting with the World Health Organization on Thursday that “Iran is one of the leading countries in West Asia for dealing with the pandemic.” As a representative of the Eastern Mediterranean region, Iran has good experience in the fight against coronavirus to transfer to other countries.

“The number of hospital beds in Iran is 1.6 per 1,000 people, while in European countries it is 5 to 6 times more, and the number of nurses in European countries is 2 to 3 times higher than Iran per bed,” he concluded.

Official Iran’s statistics on coronavirus as of April 24

Infections: 88,194
Deaths: 5,574
New Cases: 1,030
Recovered: 64,843

