DONATE
News,

US Beefs Up Gunship Presence In Persian Gulf Ready To Back Trump’s Iran ‘Red Line’

by 42 mins agono comment
ac130

American forces in the Persian Gulf have greatly bolstered their ability to respond to Iran at a moment President Trump has renewed trading threats and barbs with the Islamic Republic, ordering the US Navy “to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.”

This includes the Pentagon bolstering its AC-130 gunships and Apache attack helicopters to target and destroy small surface threats in the Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea. Tehran has meanwhile responded with its own threats to ‘destroy’ American vessels of course.

Iranian Singles

It was apparently this beefed up presence that led to the April 15 confrontation about which Trump was responding by ordering destruction of boats that “harass” American vessels.

Bloomberg explains that while the Pentagon has been closely monitoring Iran’s growing fleet of over 1,000 small boats in the gulf and Hormuz Strait, the US has in turn been provocatively beefing up its own presence. March and April US Navy exercises didn’t go unnoticed by Iran, however:

The live-fire gunship exercises began in March as a first-time effort at coordination between Navy patrol coastal ships, the service’s P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft and the Air Force’s special operations AC-130 gunships, which are capable of nighttime attacks. Armed with a 30mm Gatling gun and precision-guided munitions, the famed gunships have been used to attack ground targets  but not naval targets  from Vietnam to Grenada, Panama, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The US Navy is further deploying what it dubs a ‘Lily Pad’ approach, in order to better go on the attack against Iran’s expanding fleet of fast boats:

Under the new approach, the Apaches can be stationed on the Puller, the Navy’s first specially designed floating sea base. The Puller, a destroyer and other, smaller U.S. vessels were practicing spotting targets for the Apaches and transmitting the information. The exercises continued through April 19.

One military analyst and former special assistant to naval operations, the Hudson Institute’s Bryan Clark, told Bloomberg the approach is specifically designed to “to go on the offensive against Iranian small boats, rather than simply defending against them.”

This is as opposed to the former preferred by less effective strategy of relying purely on “deck guns and onboard helicopters, which can be overwhelmed by a large boat swarm.”

Typically such US assets are deployed against land targets in offensive operations, but will now be used to pick off smaller targets in the contested Persian gulf region.

IRGC Head Says US Warships Will be Destroyed if They Threaten Iranian Vessels

Zero Hedge

Our mission is to widen the scope of financial, economic and political information available to the professional investing public. To skeptically examine and, where necessary, attack the flaccid institution that financial journalism has become. To liberate oppressed knowledge and provide analysis uninhibited by political constraint.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,6951,818

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
BossLarkin avatarLarkin #PPEforNHS💙@BossLarkin·
4h 1254600240839168000

This guy was US & UK's hand picked tyrant who recognised the British created Zionist entity. https://twitter.com/ifamericansknew/status/1254475439382224902

Twitter feed video.This guy was US &amp; UK's hand picked tyrant who recognised the British created Zionist entity. https://t.co/YOlDJKUfSr
If Americans Knew@ifamericansknew

Shah of Iran on the power of the 'Jewish Lobby' (60 Minutes interview by Mike Wallace)

Published on Apr 24, 2020
Interview excerpt w/Shah of #Iran, Mohammed Riza Pahlevl, by Mike Wallace on the weekly @CBS news program "60 Minutes" that was broadcast on October 25, 1976.

Reply on Twitter 1254600240839168000Retweet on Twitter 12546002408391680008Like on Twitter 125460024083916800011Twitter 1254600240839168000
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
anahitaparsa98 avataranahita@anahitaparsa98·
4h 1254601079158976514

i thought about this moment a lot whilst writing my policy assignment on iran and its outlook for economic sanctions + nuclear defence. i also think about it a lot when i’m faced with rash and judgemental assumptions/Qs about iran and weapons- it’s a powerful response and insight https://twitter.com/shafieikeyvan/status/1254574268094074880

Twitter feed video.i thought about this moment a lot whilst writing my policy assignment on iran and its outlook for economic sanctions + nuclear defence. i also think about it a lot when i’m faced with rash and judgemental assumptions/Qs about iran and weapons- it’s a powerful response and insight https://t.co/sxIDkFlV7M
keyvan (کیوان)@shafieikeyvan

when I talk about Iran people often ask "why won't Iran abandon it's defense program?" and often all I can think about is the answer that Javad Zarif, the Iranian Foreign Minister, once gave to the same question

Reply on Twitter 1254601079158976514Retweet on Twitter 12546010791589765146Like on Twitter 125460107915897651412Twitter 1254601079158976514
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
s_m_marandi avatarSeyed Mohammad Marandi@s_m_marandi·
25 Apr 1254115477170905090

Another Iranian website blocked by the Trump regime.
Western corporate/state media will be indifferent, because it's only their freedom that matters.
When my FB/Insta accounts were disabled & the US State Dept banned me from AUB campus, all western media contacts stayed silent. https://twitter.com/EnglishFars/status/1254096174388305922

Another Iranian website blocked by the Trump regime. Western corporate/state media will be indifferent, because it's only their freedom that matters. When my FB/Insta accounts were disabled &amp; the US State Dept banned me from AUB campus, all western media contacts stayed silent. https://t.co/11s84Fqjrw
Fars News Agency@EnglishFars

US Treasury Intensifies Crackdown on Iranian Media, Blocks Iran http://Newspaper.com Domain
http://fna.ir/ex2auu

Reply on Twitter 1254115477170905090Retweet on Twitter 1254115477170905090129Like on Twitter 1254115477170905090278Twitter 1254115477170905090
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>