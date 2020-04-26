Zahedi’s patriotic position is hard to understand for people who are blinded by hatred or ideology. But you sense it in every line of this piece that we coauthored last year: https://t.co/Toib0TWLCg https://t.co/gzETvkfZyp
— Ali Vaez (@AliVaez) April 26, 2020
Yes, if your heart is breaking for the Iranian people then maybe attack the “BBC Persia” sponsors who are behind the sanctions every now and then instead of the Iranian people’s last line of defense for the last 40 years.
The cognitive dissonance is thick with the Iranian baby boomer diaspora. They forget who rode in on a CIA coup and is trying to ride back in on one again.