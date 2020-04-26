DONATE
  • Nik Lawman says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Yes, if your heart is breaking for the Iranian people then maybe attack the “BBC Persia” sponsors who are behind the sanctions every now and then instead of the Iranian people’s last line of defense for the last 40 years.

    The cognitive dissonance is thick with the Iranian baby boomer diaspora. They forget who rode in on a CIA coup and is trying to ride back in on one again.

    • This And That

    BossLarkin avatarLarkin #PPEforNHS💙@BossLarkin·
    4h 1254600240839168000

    This guy was US & UK's hand picked tyrant who recognised the British created Zionist entity. https://twitter.com/ifamericansknew/status/1254475439382224902

    Twitter feed video.This guy was US &amp; UK's hand picked tyrant who recognised the British created Zionist entity. https://t.co/YOlDJKUfSr
    If Americans Knew@ifamericansknew

    Shah of Iran on the power of the 'Jewish Lobby' (60 Minutes interview by Mike Wallace)

    Published on Apr 24, 2020
    Interview excerpt w/Shah of #Iran, Mohammed Riza Pahlevl, by Mike Wallace on the weekly @CBS news program "60 Minutes" that was broadcast on October 25, 1976.

    anahitaparsa98 avataranahita@anahitaparsa98·
    4h 1254601079158976514

    i thought about this moment a lot whilst writing my policy assignment on iran and its outlook for economic sanctions + nuclear defence. i also think about it a lot when i’m faced with rash and judgemental assumptions/Qs about iran and weapons- it’s a powerful response and insight https://twitter.com/shafieikeyvan/status/1254574268094074880

    Twitter feed video.i thought about this moment a lot whilst writing my policy assignment on iran and its outlook for economic sanctions + nuclear defence. i also think about it a lot when i’m faced with rash and judgemental assumptions/Qs about iran and weapons- it’s a powerful response and insight https://t.co/sxIDkFlV7M
    keyvan (کیوان)@shafieikeyvan

    when I talk about Iran people often ask "why won't Iran abandon it's defense program?" and often all I can think about is the answer that Javad Zarif, the Iranian Foreign Minister, once gave to the same question

    s_m_marandi avatarSeyed Mohammad Marandi@s_m_marandi·
    25 Apr 1254115477170905090

    Another Iranian website blocked by the Trump regime.
    Western corporate/state media will be indifferent, because it's only their freedom that matters.
    When my FB/Insta accounts were disabled & the US State Dept banned me from AUB campus, all western media contacts stayed silent. https://twitter.com/EnglishFars/status/1254096174388305922

    Another Iranian website blocked by the Trump regime. Western corporate/state media will be indifferent, because it's only their freedom that matters. When my FB/Insta accounts were disabled &amp; the US State Dept banned me from AUB campus, all western media contacts stayed silent. https://t.co/11s84Fqjrw
    Fars News Agency@EnglishFars

    US Treasury Intensifies Crackdown on Iranian Media, Blocks Iran http://Newspaper.com Domain
    http://fna.ir/ex2auu

