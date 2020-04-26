“Should the UNSC fail to reimpose the arms embargo, the Trump admins move to invoke the 2015 deal would likely be opposed by many of the U.S.'s European allies in part due simply to the fact that Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran deal in 2018.”





Pompeo plans to force extension of arms embargo against Iran: NYT Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to invoke a provision in the Iran nuclear agreement, which the Trump administration pulled out of in 2018, in an ... thehill.com