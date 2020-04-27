DONATE
Iran, China emphasize cooperation in Coronavirus battle

by 3 hours ago1 comment
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need to cooperate in the battle against the new coronavirus outbreak and to expand trade ties in a call on Monday, according to Iran’s official presidency website.

Rouhani also asked Xi for help in ending US sanctions which Iranian officials maintain have hampered the Islamic Republic’s efforts to combat the coronavirus.

Iran is one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the pandemic. The death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has risen to 5,806, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Monday.

The total number of diagnosed cases of new coronavirus in Iran has reached 91,472, he said.

Shrines and religious sites will not open before the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said on Monday, according to the YJC news agency which is affiliated with state TV.

“With the current situation that we have, the possibility doesn’t exist to open these sites until the end of the month of Ramadan,” he said.

Rouhani said on Sunday that the country would be divided into red, yellow, and white regions depending on the rates of infection and the number of coronavirus deaths.

Activities in each region will be restricted accordingly, so an area that has been consistently free of infections or deaths will be labeled white and mosques could be reopened and Friday prayers resumed, Rouhani said, without giving a date for when the restrictions could be lifted in specific areas.

Seeking a balance between protecting public health and shielding an economy already battered by sanctions, the government has refrained from imposing the kind of wholesale lockdowns on cities seen in many other countries.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    April 27, 2020 at 3:32 pm

    China: merely *coughs*
    America: *dies*

    That’s the current false US narrative — even if accepted — by the Trumplodytes. This is how futile America’s future is.

    At least they’re smart enough to teach their kids Mandarin far before they even attempted to ever teach them French, German, Spanish, etc. Right in Kindergarten.

    What does that say about the future of the US? 🙂 Iran has to decide its future along those lines.

    Not the false advertisements of the US being enlightened, freer than anywhere else, etc. It’s all fodder for the uneducated.

    Reply

