Tireless Staff of Kamkar Hospital in Qom (Photos)

iraniandotcomFollow39,7001,816
Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇
Expenditures under the Pahlavi state vs. the IRI (note the war years) https://twitter.com/RyeCostello/status/1254763230657904641
Iran continues its plans for regional hegemony by letting its rivals spend more militarily: https://twitter.com/SIPRIorg/status/1254687820259753984?s=20
Picture speak louder than words.
PS: A mother provides iftari to her daughter.
#Iran
#کرونا
#ایران
Chart on world military spending is quite the image. US accounts for 38% of all *global* spending.
The idea that #Iran is a threat to us is laughable, but it doesn’t stop Pompeo from inciting more pointless conflict.
Ordinary Americans are struggling, 👇🏽are our tax dollars
Shir Berenj is the Iranian style rice pudding! Perfect for breaking fast or as a healthy dessert/snack anytime of the day or night! This is an original family recipe. No sugar or butter is used here. I usually serve it with fruit, rose jam, honey, or maple syrup🍁 #HappyRamadan
This epitomizes Trump’s bad faith foreign policy: walk away from an Obama-era deal that was verifiably working & then, when that policy fails, use a mechanism in that deal to blackmail the world, alienate our allies, & undermine international solidarity.
To Pressure Iran, Pompeo Turns to the Deal Trump Renounced
The secretary of state is preparing an argument that the U.S. remains a participant in the Obama-era nuclear deal, with the goal of extending an arms ...
www.nytimes.com
This guy was US & UK's hand picked tyrant who recognised the British created Zionist entity. https://twitter.com/ifamericansknew/status/1254475439382224902
Shah of Iran on the power of the 'Jewish Lobby' (60 Minutes interview by Mike Wallace)
Published on Apr 24, 2020
Interview excerpt w/Shah of #Iran, Mohammed Riza Pahlevl, by Mike Wallace on the weekly @CBS news program "60 Minutes" that was broadcast on October 25, 1976.
i thought about this moment a lot whilst writing my policy assignment on iran and its outlook for economic sanctions + nuclear defence. i also think about it a lot when i’m faced with rash and judgemental assumptions/Qs about iran and weapons- it’s a powerful response and insight https://twitter.com/shafieikeyvan/status/1254574268094074880
when I talk about Iran people often ask "why won't Iran abandon it's defense program?" and often all I can think about is the answer that Javad Zarif, the Iranian Foreign Minister, once gave to the same question
