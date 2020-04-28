Pakistan Resumes Importing Food Items from Iran

At least 20 trucks loaded with dates arrived in Pakistan through the Taftan border crossing after Islamabad decided to resume importing food items from Iran as the coronavirus disease in the region continues to slow down.

The crossings of Chagai, Washuk, Panjgur, Turbat and Gwadar will remain open for three days every week to import Iranian commodities, the Dawn newspaper reported citing sources in the Pakistani government.

They added that the Pakistani interior ministry had also allowed imports of petrol and diesel from Iran via Chagai and Katagar border crossings.

Pakistan had previously banned the import of any food items and products from Iran following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Dates are regarded by many as a super-food that offers valuable nutrients. The fruit is free of saturated fat, sodium and cholesterol. Dates are also a staple on iftar (fast-breaking meal) tables during the holy month of Ramadan in which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset.

Iran cultivates about 400 varieties of dates but only seven cultivars — Mazafati, Shahani, Sayer, Piarom, Zahedi, Kabkab and Astamaran — are the source of exports.