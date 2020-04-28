DONATE
News,

Trump Wants All US Troops Immediately Out Of Afghanistan Due To Coronavirus

by 7 hours agono comment
doverafb

It appears the coronavirus pandemic may have provided the leverage President Trump needs to finally get all American troops out of the over eighteen-year quagmire in Afghanistan.

A new report this week by NBC has cited multiple senior officials to say the president “complains almost daily” that the US still has troops in Afghanistan, and that they are at risk for the spread of coronavirus.

Iranian Singles

According to NBC: “His renewed push to withdraw all of them has been spurred by the convergence of his concern that coronavirus poses a force protection issue for thousands of U.S. troops in Afghanistan and his impatience with the halting progress of his peace deal with the Taliban, the officials said.”

The historic peace deal signed between the US and Taliban at the end of February was based on a roadmap that would see the complete withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country 14 months from the signing. It also called for a near-term massive US troop reduction to 8,600 within 135 days of signing – contingent on the Taliban’s fulfillment of its commitments under the agreement.

Trump is not satisfied with the progress, and his generals appear divided on his recent increased verbalization to get out. But they apparently share his concerns over local outbreaks impacting troops stationed there:

U.S. officials worry the virus could become rampant in Afghanistan, given its lack of health care and testing and its shared border with Iran, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

“Afghanistan is going to have a significant coronavirus issue,” a former senior U.S. official said. “It hasn’t really manifested yet but it will.”

On the other hand they argue that should coronavirus be a driving reason to pullout of central Asia, then it makes the American military’s presence in places like hard-hit Italy even harder to defend.

“They said the president’s military advisers have made the case to him that if the U.S. pulls troops out of Afghanistan because of the coronavirus, by that standard the Pentagon would also have to withdraw from places like Italy, which has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, officials said,” according to the NBC report.

Meanwhile, an investigative report at the beginning of this month in The Intercept said Afghanistan’s health ministry is bracing for possibly “millions” of COVID-19 cases.

The end result could be simply that the remaining tens of thousands of US troops be confined to a couple major bases to ride out the pandemic, yet without withdrawing.

Among the most significant obstacles that remain to the peace deal relates to ongoing Kabul national government talks with the Taliban. Both sides have to accept the terms of the US deal as it relates to how it impacts their interactions, such as mass prisoner swaps, still subject of major contention.

Zero Hedge

Our mission is to widen the scope of financial, economic and political information available to the professional investing public. To skeptically examine and, where necessary, attack the flaccid institution that financial journalism has become. To liberate oppressed knowledge and provide analysis uninhibited by political constraint.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,7051,815

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
LivinginTehran avatarLiving in Tehran@LivinginTehran·
6h 1255227383969452035

Tehran's Adrian fire temple was built in 1913 with the help of Indian and Iranian #Zoroastrian-s. The facade is decorated with exquisite brickwork and a marble engraving in the palms of two angels which reads: "For the Pleasure of Ahura Mazda". #history #qajar

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Tehran's Adrian fire temple wasTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Tehran's Adrian fire temple wasTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Tehran's Adrian fire temple wasTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Tehran's Adrian fire temple was
Reply on Twitter 1255227383969452035Retweet on Twitter 12552273839694520359Like on Twitter 125522738396945203515Twitter 1255227383969452035
iraniandotcom avatariraniandotcom@iraniandotcom·
9h 1255181980095795200

Rather than bring Iran to its knees decades of sanctions has made Iran all the more resourceful/resilient: "All parts of the satellite, including the carrier and satellite, have been produced by the Iranian scientists despite the US sanctions" 🤓🇮🇷

Iran satellite launch 'sends a message' on failed US pressure

Tehran defiant after 'very sophisticated' deployment of its Nour military satellite amid US and Israeli admonitions.

www.aljazeera.com

Reply on Twitter 1255181980095795200Retweet on Twitter 12551819800957952005Like on Twitter 125518198009579520014Twitter 1255181980095795200
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
AssalRad avatarAssal Rad@AssalRad·
28 Apr 1254947550815113216

Chart on world military spending is quite the image. US accounts for 38% of all *global* spending.

The idea that #Iran is a threat to us is laughable, but it doesn’t stop Pompeo from inciting more pointless conflict.

Ordinary Americans are struggling, 👇🏽are our tax dollars

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Chart on world military spending
Reply on Twitter 1254947550815113216Retweet on Twitter 125494755081511321628Like on Twitter 125494755081511321683Twitter 1254947550815113216
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
PersianMamaBlog avatarPersian Mama@PersianMamaBlog·
27 Apr 1254855250747338754

Shir Berenj is the Iranian style rice pudding! Perfect for breaking fast or as a healthy dessert/snack anytime of the day or night! This is an original family recipe. No sugar or butter is used here. I usually serve it with fruit, rose jam, honey, or maple syrup🍁 #HappyRamadan

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Shir Berenj is the IranianTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Shir Berenj is the IranianTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Shir Berenj is the Iranian
Reply on Twitter 1254855250747338754Retweet on Twitter 125485525074733875412Like on Twitter 125485525074733875484Twitter 1254855250747338754
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>