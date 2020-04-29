DONATE
Politics,

As US Approaches Record Deficit, Israel Asks for Record Handout

by 4 hours agono comment

Breaking Defense, a digital magazine that covers military issues, reports that Israel may ask for its U.S. aid early, possibly in a lump sum that could be as high as $7.6 billion.

This would work out to almost $21 million per day from American taxpayers, even though the U.S. is approaching a $4 trillion deficit (the largest in the world), and Israel typically has a lower unemployment rate than the United States.

Iranian Singles

The report is by Breaking Defense Israel correspondent Arie Egozi, an Israeli citizen who served in the Israeli military and is close to the Israeli security establishment.

Egozi’s article states that because of the coronavirus pandemic, “Israel’s Ministry of Defense and high command have hammered out an emergency plan for an appeal to Washington.”

The article, which carries a Tel Aviv dateline, reports: “Sources here say the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing Israel to ask Washington to make major changes to the [aid] agreement, including a request to receive the annual allocation $3.8 billion earlier than planned.”

U.S. aid to Israel is normally disbursed in October, in a lump sum that is deposited to an interest-bearing Israeli account in the New York Federal Reserve Bank. (Since the U.S. has been operating at a deficit, this means that the U.S. government borrows the money and pays interest on it long after it has gone out.)

$14,000 per minute

In addition to receiving the aid earlier than usual, a “senior source” quoted by Egozi suggests that Israel may request that the aid expected for 2024 also be disbursed this year.

If that happens, it would work out to nearly $21 million per day, or $14,460 per minute to Israel from American taxpayers suffering from a devastating hit to the U.S. economy.

Moreover, it is highly likely that when 2024 comes around, the advance would be forgiven, as have numerous U.S. “loans” to Israel, and Israel would get the aid again.

The current aid to Israel is based on a 2016 agreement by the Obama Administration to give Israel $3.8 billion annually for the next 10 years – a total of $38 billion, touted as the largest such aid package in U.S. history. Overall, Israel has received more U.S. aid than any other country, on average, 7,000 times more per capita than others.

While the Obama Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is a non-binding agreement, Israel has received this sum every year since it was signed. Israel advocates in Congress are currently seeking to cement it into a law that would permit this amount to go even higher in the future.

A ‘wild idea’

Egozi reports that the former president of Israel Aerospace Industries, Joseph Weiss, said asking for the money ahead of time is “a wild idea,” but said it “makes sense in the special conditions created [in Israel] by  the pandemic.”

However, it’s unlikely that this would make equivalent sense to Americans, who have been at least as hard hit by the pandemic.

Over 26 million Americans so far have lost their jobs, and many U.S. companies are facing bankruptcy. A comment below Egozi’s article suggests how Americans would respond to a massive outlay to Israel this year:

Why do Americans put up with all this money going to Israel when millions of them have no healthcare, no job, and are eating from food banks?”

To deflect such outrage, Israel partisans in the U.S. typically defend the aid by saying that it eventually goes to U.S. defense companies. However, they fail to mention that millions of dollars go to Israeli companies that compete with American businesses, often leading to job losses in the U.S. No other country receiving U.S. military aid is allowed to do this.

In addition, many Americans feel that Israel should use its own money to purchase its weaponry, as the U.S. does. They point out that if Americans wished to subsidize weapons companies, the U.S. government could simply purchase items for American use.

Similarly, a growing number of Americans object to the uses Israel makes of U.S. weapons, regularly deploying them in violation of both international law and U.S. law (also this).

However, the pro-Israel lobby in the U.S. is extremely influential in both political parties, and U.S. media rarely report on aid to Israel, so the lump sum could slip through without notice.

An administration official recently said that Israel would not need to worry about money “even if there is a depression.”

Triple the normal amount

A critic of the aid, former CIA officer Philip Giraldi, points out that Israel is not an ally, and that it has often “done damage to the United States.”

Giraldi, who is currently executive director of the Council for the National Interest (CNI), notes that Israel often spies on the U.S. and has stolen American technology. It also tried to sink a U.S. Navy ship, killing 34 Americans and injuring over 170.

Giraldi feels that Egozi’s article is unclear and suggests that Israel may ask for even more money this year. He says he “would not be surprised” if they seek advances for additional years, receiving possibly triple the normal amount.

Giraldi is asking people to sign a petition by CNI calling on Congress to “stop the money to Israel.” The petition states:

…We need to take care of Americans and not send our tax money to a wealthy foreign country. Israel has already received billions of dollars from American taxpayers. It has received over $10 million per day, year after year. This year it’s time to keep our money home.”

Via MintPress News

Alison Weir

Alison Weir is an author and activist. Her book, Against Our Better Judgment: The Hidden History of How the U.S. Was Used to Create Israel is an Amazon best-seller and has been called a “must-read for all Americans."

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,7061,817

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
moshik_temkin avatarMoshik Temkin@moshik_temkin·
11h 1255640402046181377

This is outrageous and dangerous. Not for nothing but Biden is no different from Trump here in breaking from 50+ years of US and international agreement that the status of Jerusalem needed to be settled in a peace agreement https://twitter.com/afp/status/1255615811621924870

This is outrageous and dangerous. Not for nothing but Biden is no different from Trump here in breaking from 50+ years of US and international agreement that the status of Jerusalem needed to be settled in a peace agreement https://t.co/KdsEfBNSB8
AFP news agency@AFP

#BREAKING Democrat Joe Biden says he'll keep US embassy in Jerusalem if elected president

Reply on Twitter 1255640402046181377Retweet on Twitter 125564040204618137734Like on Twitter 125564040204618137793Twitter 1255640402046181377
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
Iran_NewsRoom avatarIran_Newsroom@Iran_NewsRoom·
24h 1255455980671901696

" Persian Gulf National Day "

National #PersianGulf Day (29 April) is an official holiday in #Iran to commemorate the history, name, and significance of Persian Gulf.

The Persian Gulf is a mediterranean sea in Western Asia.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: " Persian Gulf National Day
Reply on Twitter 1255455980671901696Retweet on Twitter 125545598067190169619Like on Twitter 125545598067190169646Twitter 1255455980671901696
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
LivinginTehran avatarLiving in Tehran@LivinginTehran·
28 Apr 1255227383969452035

Tehran's Adrian fire temple was built in 1913 with the help of Indian and Iranian #Zoroastrian-s. The facade is decorated with exquisite brickwork and a marble engraving in the palms of two angels which reads: "For the Pleasure of Ahura Mazda". #history #qajar

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Tehran's Adrian fire temple wasTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Tehran's Adrian fire temple wasTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Tehran's Adrian fire temple wasTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Tehran's Adrian fire temple was
Reply on Twitter 1255227383969452035Retweet on Twitter 125522738396945203513Like on Twitter 125522738396945203525Twitter 1255227383969452035
iraniandotcom avatariraniandotcom@iraniandotcom·
28 Apr 1255181980095795200

Rather than bring Iran to its knees decades of sanctions has made Iran all the more resourceful/resilient: "All parts of the satellite, including the carrier and satellite, have been produced by the Iranian scientists despite the US sanctions" 🤓🇮🇷

Iran satellite launch 'sends a message' on failed US pressure

Tehran defiant after 'very sophisticated' deployment of its Nour military satellite amid US and Israeli admonitions.

www.aljazeera.com

Reply on Twitter 1255181980095795200Retweet on Twitter 12551819800957952007Like on Twitter 125518198009579520021Twitter 1255181980095795200
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>