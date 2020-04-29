DONATE
News,

It’s Persian Gulf, ‘Not New York Gulf’: Rouhani Warns US Against Moves in Region – Report

by 5 hours agono comment
Screen Shot 2020-04-29 at 11.21.19 PM

The statement comes on the heels of a new spiral of escalation in the region after US President Donald Trump instructed the Navy to destroy any Iranian vessels that approach and intimidate US warships at sea.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned the United States against preparing any military moves in the Persian Gulf, pointing to the historic name of the waterway, Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

Iranian Singles

“Here is always the Persian Gulf and will remain the Persian Gulf [forever]. The US should know that the name of this gulf is the Persian Gulf and not the New York Gulf and Washington Gulf”, Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday. “They [the United States] should stop hatching plots against Iran.”He also underscored that Iran has successfully protected the waterway for years and will continue to do so.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesman of the Iranian armed forces, echoed Rouhani’s comments, saying on Wednesday that if US forces engage in any acts of aggression against Iran’s territory or its people, Tehran will provide a harsh response.

“The Americans have certainly experienced that if they make the slightest move and aggression against the Islamic Republic’s territorial waters and our people’s interests, they will be slapped in the face stronger than the past because we do not joke with anyone in defending our country”, General Shekarchi said, as quoted by Fars News Agency.On April 15, the US Central Command said that 11 vessels of the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) had conducted “dangerous and provocative” manoeuvres around US warships in the Persian Gulf for roughly an hour. The Iranian military denounced the accusations as a “Hollywood plot,” responding, in turn, by referring to an earlier incident in which US vessels carried out two consecutive provocative intercepts of an Iranian warship.

Following Trump’s remarks on instructing the US Navy to destroy any Iranian vessels that approach American warships, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the US military should stay out of the Persian Gulf altogether.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated further in early January and have been high ever since the Iranian top military commander, Soleimani, praised for combatting terrorist groups in the region, was killed in a targeted attack near Baghdad International Airport. In retaliation, Iran launched dozens of missiles at two US bases in Baghdad on 8 January, with over 100 US troops diagnosed with brain injuries of various severity as a result of the strikes.

Sputnik News

Sputnik is a news agency, news website platform and radio broadcast service established by the Russian government-owned news agency Rossiya Segodnya.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,7061,817

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
moshik_temkin avatarMoshik Temkin@moshik_temkin·
11h 1255640402046181377

This is outrageous and dangerous. Not for nothing but Biden is no different from Trump here in breaking from 50+ years of US and international agreement that the status of Jerusalem needed to be settled in a peace agreement https://twitter.com/afp/status/1255615811621924870

This is outrageous and dangerous. Not for nothing but Biden is no different from Trump here in breaking from 50+ years of US and international agreement that the status of Jerusalem needed to be settled in a peace agreement https://t.co/KdsEfBNSB8
AFP news agency@AFP

#BREAKING Democrat Joe Biden says he'll keep US embassy in Jerusalem if elected president

Reply on Twitter 1255640402046181377Retweet on Twitter 125564040204618137734Like on Twitter 125564040204618137793Twitter 1255640402046181377
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
Iran_NewsRoom avatarIran_Newsroom@Iran_NewsRoom·
24h 1255455980671901696

" Persian Gulf National Day "

National #PersianGulf Day (29 April) is an official holiday in #Iran to commemorate the history, name, and significance of Persian Gulf.

The Persian Gulf is a mediterranean sea in Western Asia.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: " Persian Gulf National Day
Reply on Twitter 1255455980671901696Retweet on Twitter 125545598067190169619Like on Twitter 125545598067190169646Twitter 1255455980671901696
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
LivinginTehran avatarLiving in Tehran@LivinginTehran·
28 Apr 1255227383969452035

Tehran's Adrian fire temple was built in 1913 with the help of Indian and Iranian #Zoroastrian-s. The facade is decorated with exquisite brickwork and a marble engraving in the palms of two angels which reads: "For the Pleasure of Ahura Mazda". #history #qajar

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Tehran's Adrian fire temple wasTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Tehran's Adrian fire temple wasTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Tehran's Adrian fire temple wasTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Tehran's Adrian fire temple was
Reply on Twitter 1255227383969452035Retweet on Twitter 125522738396945203513Like on Twitter 125522738396945203525Twitter 1255227383969452035
iraniandotcom avatariraniandotcom@iraniandotcom·
28 Apr 1255181980095795200

Rather than bring Iran to its knees decades of sanctions has made Iran all the more resourceful/resilient: "All parts of the satellite, including the carrier and satellite, have been produced by the Iranian scientists despite the US sanctions" 🤓🇮🇷

Iran satellite launch 'sends a message' on failed US pressure

Tehran defiant after 'very sophisticated' deployment of its Nour military satellite amid US and Israeli admonitions.

www.aljazeera.com

Reply on Twitter 1255181980095795200Retweet on Twitter 12551819800957952007Like on Twitter 125518198009579520021Twitter 1255181980095795200
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>