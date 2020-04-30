DONATE
News,

Pompeo Demands Countries Block Airspace To Iran’s ‘Terrorist Airline’ After Venezuela Deliveries

by 6 hours agono comment
Screen Shot 2020-04-30 at 8.52.30 PM

The US is going on the offensive once again against Venezuela, this time attempting to break up growing Iranian cooperation and assistance to Caracas. The two so-called ‘rogue states’ recently targeted for US-imposed regime change are helping each other fight coronavirus as well as Washington-led sanctions. Specifically, Tehran has ramped up cargo deliveries related getting Venezuela’s derelict oil refineries fully operational.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in new statements has called on international allies to block airspace specifically for Iran’s Mahan Air, currently under US sanctions, and which has in recent days delivered cargoes of “unknown support” to the Venezuelan government, according to Pompeo’s words.

Iranian Singles

Late last week it was revealed Venezuela received a huge boost in the form of oil refinery materials and chemicals to fix the catalytic cracking unit at the 310,000 barrels-per-day Cardon refinery, essential to the nation’s gas production.

Repair of the refinery is considered essential to domestic gasoline consumption, the shortage of which has recently driven unrest amid general food and fuel shortages, especially in the rural area.

Mahan Air is considered to have close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and its deliveries to Caracas are expected to continue.

“This is the same terrorist airline that Iran used to move weapons and fighters around the Middle East,” Pompeo asserted in his Wednesday remarks.

Pompeo demanded the flights “must stop” and called on all countries to halt sanctioned aircraft from flying through their airspace, and to further refuse access to their airports.

Mahan Air first came under sanctions in 2011 as Washington alleged it provided financial and non-financial support to the IRGC.

Zero Hedge

Our mission is to widen the scope of financial, economic and political information available to the professional investing public. To skeptically examine and, where necessary, attack the flaccid institution that financial journalism has become. To liberate oppressed knowledge and provide analysis uninhibited by political constraint.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,7091,818

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
narangestan avatarPahlevan@narangestan·
9h 1256018647262339078

The most recent Golden Age is a great example. The two empires surrounding Safavid Iran, the Ottomans and the Mughals, both adopted Persian as a court language, as it was seen to be a mark of a higher civilization. The works of Hafez were read from Bosnia to Bangladesh!

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The most recent Golden Age
Reply on Twitter 1256018647262339078Retweet on Twitter 12560186472623390785Like on Twitter 125601864726233907814Twitter 1256018647262339078
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
moshik_temkin avatarMoshik Temkin@moshik_temkin·
29 Apr 1255640402046181377

This is outrageous and dangerous. Not for nothing but Biden is no different from Trump here in breaking from 50+ years of US and international agreement that the status of Jerusalem needed to be settled in a peace agreement https://twitter.com/afp/status/1255615811621924870

This is outrageous and dangerous. Not for nothing but Biden is no different from Trump here in breaking from 50+ years of US and international agreement that the status of Jerusalem needed to be settled in a peace agreement https://t.co/KdsEfBNSB8
AFP news agency@AFP

#BREAKING Democrat Joe Biden says he'll keep US embassy in Jerusalem if elected president

Reply on Twitter 1255640402046181377Retweet on Twitter 125564040204618137732Like on Twitter 125564040204618137797Twitter 1255640402046181377
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
Iran_NewsRoom avatarIran_Newsroom@Iran_NewsRoom·
29 Apr 1255455980671901696

" Persian Gulf National Day "

National #PersianGulf Day (29 April) is an official holiday in #Iran to commemorate the history, name, and significance of Persian Gulf.

The Persian Gulf is a mediterranean sea in Western Asia.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: " Persian Gulf National Day
Reply on Twitter 1255455980671901696Retweet on Twitter 125545598067190169619Like on Twitter 125545598067190169650Twitter 1255455980671901696
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>