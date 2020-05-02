DONATE
Life,

Feeling Iran – Sights of this beautiful country as an American

by 6 hours agono comment

“Some moments from my trip to Iran. This was an incredible place to visit, filled with rich culture, beautiful architecture, and the kindest people I have met. Amidst the news and tension surrounding the government of this country, I hope that scenes like these can help share about the wonderful people and places Iran has to offer. For more content from Esteban Castle visit www.esteban-castle.com or Instagram: @estebancastle_media”

The Iranian

Iran And Middle East News, Analysis, Music and Curation.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,7141,816

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
RozitaRiazati avatarRozita Riazati@RozitaRiazati·
21h 1256497712364650496

Iranians travelling on public transport in #Tehran must wear face masks from today May 2nd. Masks already sold in busiest stations & available across the network by the end of the week. #Iran #coronavirus deaths: more than 6,000 & at least 95,000 cases recorded. (BBC Monitoring)

Reply on Twitter 1256497712364650496Retweet on Twitter 12564977123646504965Like on Twitter 12564977123646504968Twitter 1256497712364650496
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
JZarif avatarJavad Zarif@JZarif·
18h 1256530176189640704

The U.S. has long been the world's top

- Military spender
- Arms seller
- War initiator & instigator
- Conflict profiteer.

Yet @SecPompeo is apparently so worried about Iran—a huge U.S. arms customer till 1979—that he's pouring weapons all over the globe.

#UnitedStatesOfArms

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The U.S. has long been
Reply on Twitter 1256530176189640704Retweet on Twitter 12565301761896407041562Like on Twitter 12565301761896407044358Twitter 1256530176189640704
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
larudee avatarPaul Larudee@larudee·
1 May 1256237772362280960

Demonstrations yesterday in areas held by Turkish supported HTS terrorists & their affiliates & allies. Chanting against HTS & demanding safe passage to Syrian government areas. Not what you see on MSM or in appeals from aid orgs, which only operate al-Qaeda areas. https://twitter.com/IdlibEn/status/1256179271325843458

Twitter feed video.Demonstrations yesterday in areas held by Turkish supported HTS terrorists &amp; their affiliates &amp; allies. Chanting against HTS &amp; demanding safe passage to Syrian government areas. Not what you see on MSM or in appeals from aid orgs, which only operate al-Qaeda areas. https://t.co/JIXEQVXh5T
IDLIB POST@IdlibEn

A popular demonstration in the town of Ma'arat Al-Atareb west of #Aleppo, chants against the practices of #HTS.

Reply on Twitter 1256237772362280960Retweet on Twitter 12562377723622809603Like on Twitter 12562377723622809604Twitter 1256237772362280960
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>